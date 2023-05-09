Product Showcase: Matrix ETERNITY PENX

- Advertisement - -

With continuous advances in technology, SMB segments are rapidly moving towards IP for

communication needs. As Matrix is dedicated to bringing communication solutions to all kinds of requirements, a pure IP variant of SMB PBX was much required. Also, a powerful Unified Communication platform in the SMB segment will add distinctive value to the product and brand.

ETERNITY PENX is a product designed for the SMB market segment. It is an integrated IP-PBX with seamless mobility. The new PENX platform offers higher RAM and Flash with enhanced features of SARVAM application. In addition, with SARVAM application, the user will also get the benefits of advanced features such as VMS V7, VARTA, and much more!

ETERNITY PENX offers the flexibility to choose from a variety of User Terminals such as Analog Phones, Digital Key Phones, IP Phones, SIP Softphones, SIP Handsets, and even mobile phones as office extensions. The flexibility provides complete freedom from being tied to the desk and offers the ability to communicate from anywhere.

Applications and Benefits:

Leverage Benefits of Traditional and New Age Networks.

Enterprise Grade Features that Offer Quick Connectivity and Saves Money.

Compact Footprint: Saves Mounting Space Utilization.

Easy to Manage: Web-based Remote Management.

KEY FEATURES:

IP Users: 100

Universal Slots: 6

FXS Ports (SLT): 48

FXO Ports (CO): 16

DKP Ports: 16

GSM/3G/4G/LTE Ports: 8

SIP Trunks: 50

