Acer Aspire 7 A715-75G Laptop (Core I5 9TH GEN/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10/4 GB) – NH.Q87SI.001

(A Taiwan Excellence Award Winning Product from Acer)

Acer Aspire 7 A715-75G (NH.Q87SI.001) Laptop (Core i5 9th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10/4 GB) laptop has a 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) display for your daily needs. This laptop is powered by Intel Core i5-9300H (9th Gen) processor, coupled with 8 GB of RAM and has 512 GB SSD storage at this price point. It runs on Windows 10 Home Basic operating system. As far as the graphics card is concerned this notebook has a 4 GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card to manage the graphical functions. To keep it alive, it has a 3 Cell Li-Ion battery and weighs 2.15 kg.

Powerful Processor: This Acer Aspire 7 gaming laptop is packed with a powerful 4 GB GDDR6 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 Ti GPU and a 9th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, along with 8 GB of DDR4 RAM (expandable up to 32 GB), so you can play games, multitask between applications, work on presentations, and do more seamlessly and efficiently.

Stunning Visuals: Enjoy watching stunning visuals on the 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD screen of this laptop. The narrow borders and 81.61% screen-to-body ratio further enhance your viewing experience. Thanks to the Acer Color Intelligence and Acer ExaColor features, every visual that appears on this screen will be more appealing to your eyes.