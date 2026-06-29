Prittec Drives Computing Innovation with Advanced AI PCs, Gaming Solutions, and Future-Ready Technologies

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Prittec Technology Limited is a global ICT innovator specializing in advanced computing solutions, offering a diverse portfolio of All-in-One PCs, Mini PCs, monitors, motherboards, and cutting-edge technology designed for modern users. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Eason Lin, Senior Sales Manager, Prittec Technology Limited; and Mr. Scott C., Product Manager, Prittec Technology Limited, share insights on the latest innovations in PCs, gaming solutions, and future-ready computing technologies.

Please introduce Prittec Technology and its latest innovations.

At Prittec, we focus on creating innovative computing solutions that combine performance, convenience, and modern design. Our latest All-in-One PC lineup reflects this vision. One of our flagship models, the M27, features a detachable camera that users can easily remove and reconnect whenever needed. This provides greater flexibility while enhancing privacy. The system also features a clean, elegant design with side-positioned I/O ports for better cable management and a clutter-free workspace.

What makes your X-Series All-in-One PCs unique?

Our X-Series is available in both 24-inch and 27-inch variants and is designed for users who prioritize security and functionality. A standout feature is the pop-up camera, which remains hidden when not in use, ensuring privacy. Additionally, the systems include fingerprint authentication, allowing users to access Windows securely with a simple touch instead of typing passwords. These features make the X-Series ideal for business and professional environments.

Tell us about the Y-Series All-in-One PCs.

The Y-Series focuses heavily on aesthetics and user convenience. Its elegant design makes it suitable for both home and office environments. The integrated camera comes with a physical privacy shutter, giving users complete control over camera access. Another unique feature is the hidden I/O design, which keeps connectivity ports concealed until required, maintaining a clean and sophisticated appearance.

Prittec has introduced a service-friendly All-in-One PC. How does it benefit users?

One of the challenges with traditional All-in-One PCs is maintenance and upgrades. Our new design solves this problem through a simple one-click opening mechanism. Users can quickly access internal components such as the CPU, memory, and SSD without complicated disassembly. This makes upgrades and maintenance significantly easier, extending the lifespan of the system and reducing service costs.

What are the latest developments in Prittec’s Mini PC portfolio?

Our Mini PC lineup continues to grow with models such as the F17M, F17CM, F8, F8C, F9, Q7, Q8, and F6. The latest F17M Mini PC is equipped with advanced AI capabilities and supports both Intel and AMD platforms. It offers up to 64GB DRAM, dual M.2 SSD support, fingerprint authentication, and a dedicated AI key, delivering powerful performance in a compact form factor suitable for modern business and AI-driven applications.

Beyond PCs, what other products does Prittec offer?

Prittec provides a complete ecosystem for gamers and PC enthusiasts. Our display portfolio includes gaming monitors such as the GAMA270Q41, GAMA315QR, and GAMA340WQR. We also offer curved-screen liquid cooling solutions, 4-heatpipe and 6-heatpipe CPU coolers, Gold-certified fully modular power supplies including the WS-1000W and WS-850W, and a wide range of gaming and professional PC cases.

What solutions does Prittec offer for the education and notebook market?

We have developed specialized notebook solutions for education and professional users. Our education-focused models feature water-resistant and dust-resistant designs, enhanced protection, and convenient carrying handles that make them suitable for students. We also offer 14-inch and 16-inch notebook platforms featuring metal top covers for premium durability while maintaining cost efficiency. These models support the latest Intel processor platforms and include fingerprint security for enhanced user protection.

What is Prittec’s vision moving forward?

Our goal is to continue delivering innovative, user-friendly, and reliable computing solutions across desktops, notebooks, Mini PCs, gaming products, and accessories. We are committed to combining advanced technology, security, performance, and practical design to meet the evolving needs of consumers, businesses, educational institutions, and gaming enthusiasts worldwide.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Prittec

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