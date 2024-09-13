Print Beautiful Memories on the Go with the SELPHY QX20 – Canon

- Advertisement -

Canon announced the SELPHY QX20, a new portable photo printer that succeeds the SELPHY SQUARE QX10. Besides retaining the SELPHY QX10’s postcard-sized form factor and compatibility with the square format paper, the SELPHY QX20 can also print on business-card sized 86x54mm card paper. With this new feature in the SELPHY QX20, users have more freedom to be creative when it comes to preserving their precious photo memories. The SELPHY QX20 comes in a stylish design with three colour options – Sand White, Dark Grey, and Terracotta Red.

Personal Mini Photobooth on The Go

Weighing less than a 500ml bottle of water and being palm-sized, the SELPHY QX20 fits easily into an everyday bag for fun printing on the go. Once paired with a smart device via the SELPHY Photo Layout app, users can edit, decorate, and adjust the layout of their photos or even create collages before printing. Two different sticker paper formats are supported, offering possibilities such as creating labels, art projects and scrapbooks, or even souvenirs for a gathering that can be distributed immediately to all.

Like the SELPHY QX10 and CP1500, prints by the SELPHY QX20 promise beautiful colours and smooth gradations with the dye-sublimation thermal transfer method, where ink film is heated until it vaporises into gas. Sharper, clearer images can be achieved via a new clarity-focused sharpness processing method.

Users can go minimalistic and simple with the images solely, or allow their artistic side take charge with the customisable layout and decorative options. With 35 different stamps, 25 frames, up to 7 overlays, as well as text and paint functions, users will find it convenient and easy to produce unique creations!

Each print has a special protective laminate that protects it against external elements such as water, dirt and even fingerprints, as well as prevents colour bleeding and fading. The prints can even be used as photo stickers to mark drinks at events. If stored in an album, they will last up to 100 years, leaving one’s future generations with intimate records of their family history. The decorated images created with the mobile app can also be saved to cloud storage, making it easy for sharing with friends and family.

Charge Fast, Print Fast

The SELPHY QX20 has been improved to keep up better with fast-paced demands of modern life: it takes around 40 seconds to print and is fully charged in approximately 80 minutes via a USB Type-C cable, a significant improvement from its predecessor.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Canon

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 117