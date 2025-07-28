Tuesday, July 29, 2025
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In BriefTop 3 News

Primebook Set to Unveil the New Primebook 2 Neo, a Next-Gen Laptop Designed for Young India

By NCN News Network
0
154
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Primebook, India’s fastest-growing homegrown technology brand, is all set to launch the Primebook 2 Neo on July 31st 2025. It’s a next gen Android laptop designed to elevate performance, personalization and portability for India’s growing base of students, self-learners, freelancers, coders, developers, and early professionals. The new laptop reinforces Primebook’s mission to make computing accessible, intuitive, and locally relevant for India’s next billion digital users. 

The laptop will be powered by Android 15-based PrimeOS 3.0, the company’s proprietary OS and will be supported by the upgraded MediaTek Helio G99 processor and 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. With in-built Companion Mode (AI assistant) and Prime X (Cloud PC), the laptop is ready to empower users with smarter and future-ready computing experience. The new Primebook 2 Neo is also poised to offer blazing-fast responsiveness and enhanced multitasking, all in a slim, lightweight design.

Mr. Chitranshu Mahant, Co-founder & CEO of Primebook
Mr. Chitranshu Mahant, Co-founder & CEO of Primebook

“Primebook 2 Neo is a testament to our deep-tech commitment, where not just the hardware, but the entire software stack is built in-house. This new product is also the result of listening closely to what the Indian Youth wants: faster speeds, better storage, real multitasking, and smarter tools,” said Mr. Chitranshu Mahant, Co-founder & CEO of Primebook. Further, he remarks, “From engineering PrimeOS 3.0 to integrating AI Assistant, that we are calling Companion Mode, every feature has been thoughtfully designed for real-world utility.”

Mr. Aman Verma, Co-founder & COO of Primebook
Mr. Aman Verma, Co-founder & COO of Primebook

“We designed Primebook 2 Neo not just as a product update, but as a leap forward in how young Indians engage with technology,” adds Mr. Aman Verma, Co-founder & COO of Primebook. He also states, “It’s a complete rethinking of what an Android laptop should be; personal, powerful, and deeply relevant to the way the youth learns, works, imagines and creates.”

Some Key Highlights Include:

FeatureDetails
Powered by Android 15Runs on PrimeOS 3.0, delivering a seamless Android + desktop-style experience
High-Performance, Power Efficient ProcessorEquipped with an Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 (MT8781), clocked up to 2.2GHz for faster performance and smoother graphics while consuming nominal energy
Smooth Multitasking6GB LPDDR4X RAM @1866 MHz for seamless multitasking and optimal system responsiveness
Ample Storage128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 512GB via micro-SD card) enables significantly faster app loading, file access, and transfers
Lightweight & PortableSleek, modern design for easy mobility and productivity on the go
Exclusive Android App EcosystemAccess to 50,000+ Android apps via a dedicated App Store, with a unique app request feature
AI Companion ModeBuilt-in on-screen AI assistant that can summarize PDFs, articles, and web content. Upcoming Operator Mode will execute tasks on the user’s behalf
AI-Powered Global SearchA unified smart search bar (via app drawer) for device-wide queries across files, settings, apps, web, and App Store
Cloud PC Access (Prime X)Preloaded with full Linux and Windows (Closed-beta) Cloud PC for full desktop experience anytime, anywhere
Gaming OptimizedIntegrated keymapping support for enhanced navigation and control for Android games

The Primebook 2 Neo is ideal for anyone seeking a high price to performance ratio laptop that combines Android’s flexibility with the power of full-fledged computing. The device will be available starting at Rs. 15,990, exclusively via Amazon, Flipkart, and Primebook’s official D2C website. An additional Rs. 1000 discount is available for purchases made on the official website. This discount is only applicable to the first 100 buyers.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Primebook

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com98113468469625243429

Post Views: 190
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Ingram Micro Appoints Sunil Golani to Accelerate Cloud Solutions Adoption in India
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)

Email: royncn@gmail.com, swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, marketing@ncnonline.net

Mobile: +91 98113 46846, +91 96252 43429

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative