Primebook Set to Unveil the New Primebook 2 Neo, a Next-Gen Laptop Designed for Young India

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Primebook, India’s fastest-growing homegrown technology brand, is all set to launch the Primebook 2 Neo on July 31st 2025. It’s a next gen Android laptop designed to elevate performance, personalization and portability for India’s growing base of students, self-learners, freelancers, coders, developers, and early professionals. The new laptop reinforces Primebook’s mission to make computing accessible, intuitive, and locally relevant for India’s next billion digital users.

The laptop will be powered by Android 15-based PrimeOS 3.0, the company’s proprietary OS and will be supported by the upgraded MediaTek Helio G99 processor and 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. With in-built Companion Mode (AI assistant) and Prime X (Cloud PC), the laptop is ready to empower users with smarter and future-ready computing experience. The new Primebook 2 Neo is also poised to offer blazing-fast responsiveness and enhanced multitasking, all in a slim, lightweight design.

Mr. Chitranshu Mahant, Co-founder & CEO of Primebook

“Primebook 2 Neo is a testament to our deep-tech commitment, where not just the hardware, but the entire software stack is built in-house. This new product is also the result of listening closely to what the Indian Youth wants: faster speeds, better storage, real multitasking, and smarter tools,” said Mr. Chitranshu Mahant, Co-founder & CEO of Primebook. Further, he remarks, “From engineering PrimeOS 3.0 to integrating AI Assistant, that we are calling Companion Mode, every feature has been thoughtfully designed for real-world utility.”

Mr. Aman Verma, Co-founder & COO of Primebook

“We designed Primebook 2 Neo not just as a product update, but as a leap forward in how young Indians engage with technology,” adds Mr. Aman Verma, Co-founder & COO of Primebook. He also states, “It’s a complete rethinking of what an Android laptop should be; personal, powerful, and deeply relevant to the way the youth learns, works, imagines and creates.”

Some Key Highlights Include:

Feature Details Powered by Android 15 Runs on PrimeOS 3.0, delivering a seamless Android + desktop-style experience High-Performance, Power Efficient Processor Equipped with an Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 (MT8781), clocked up to 2.2GHz for faster performance and smoother graphics while consuming nominal energy Smooth Multitasking 6GB LPDDR4X RAM @1866 MHz for seamless multitasking and optimal system responsiveness Ample Storage 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 512GB via micro-SD card) enables significantly faster app loading, file access, and transfers Lightweight & Portable Sleek, modern design for easy mobility and productivity on the go Exclusive Android App Ecosystem Access to 50,000+ Android apps via a dedicated App Store, with a unique app request feature AI Companion Mode Built-in on-screen AI assistant that can summarize PDFs, articles, and web content. Upcoming Operator Mode will execute tasks on the user’s behalf AI-Powered Global Search A unified smart search bar (via app drawer) for device-wide queries across files, settings, apps, web, and App Store Cloud PC Access (Prime X) Preloaded with full Linux and Windows (Closed-beta) Cloud PC for full desktop experience anytime, anywhere Gaming Optimized Integrated keymapping support for enhanced navigation and control for Android games

The Primebook 2 Neo is ideal for anyone seeking a high price to performance ratio laptop that combines Android’s flexibility with the power of full-fledged computing. The device will be available starting at Rs. 15,990, exclusively via Amazon, Flipkart, and Primebook’s official D2C website. An additional Rs. 1000 discount is available for purchases made on the official website. This discount is only applicable to the first 100 buyers.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Primebook

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 190