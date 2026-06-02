Primebook records INR 85 Cr ARR, 35% YoY revenue growth, and 25% increase in active user base in FY25-26

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Primebook India, a pioneering full-stack deeptech startup reshaping how the country’s youth compute, has announced strong business and ecosystem growth for FY25-26, closing the financial year with an ARR of INR 85 crore, 35% year-on-year revenue growth, and over 75,000 Primebook laptops sold.

During the financial year, Primebook also significantly expanded its retail footprint, marking a significant milestone in the company’s omnichannel growth strategy. Primebook laptops are now available across 300 stores nationwide, and overall, the Primebook user base grew by 25% year-on-year, reflecting rising adoption among students, creators, freelancers, and young professionals seeking accessible, high-performance computing experiences.

Beyond hardware growth, Primebook continued strengthening PrimeOS, its Android-based laptop operating system developed entirely in-house. During FY25-26, the company introduced 10 new features to PrimeOS, rolled out 8 major PrimeOS updates, and deployed 6 security patches aimed at improving system performance, user experience, and device security.

User engagement across the PrimeOS ecosystem also remained strong. As per a survey conducted across 1000 Primebook users, the daily average usage of PrimeOS was recorded at 4.5 hours. The findings also indicated strong engagement across productivity, communication, entertainment, and learning applications, highlighting PrimeOS’ growing role as a primary computing platform for users.

According to the number of downloads from the Prime App Store, the top apps on PrimeOS during the year included PrimeBrowser, YouTube, WhatsApp, Hotstar, and Google Docs. Gaming through PrimeOS’ keymapping capabilities also emerged as one of the platform’s major use cases, highlighting the growing versatility of the operating system beyond productivity and entertainment.

Mr. Chitranshu Mahant, Co-Founder and CEO, Primebook

Commenting on the company’s performance, Mr. Chitranshu Mahant, Co-Founder and CEO, Primebook said, “FY25-26 has been a defining year for Primebook, both from a business growth and product evolution standpoint. One of the most encouraging trends we are witnessing is the growing maturity of technology purchase decisions, where users are increasingly evaluating devices based on everyday utility, long-term relevance, and practical outcomes rather than purely on brand familiarity. Our focus throughout the year has been on strengthening PrimeOS, improving everyday usability, and building an ecosystem that aligns closely with how young India works, learns, and creates. Alongside this growth, we have also significantly reduced our month-on-month burn and are now moving steadily towards achieving positive EBITDA in the coming financial year.”

Against the backdrop of rising demand for intelligent and accessible personal computing experiences in India, Primebook continues investing in software innovation, ecosystem development, and user-centric computing experiences. The company aims to further expand its retail presence, transform PrimeOS into an agentic operating system by deeply integrating operator AI capabilities, and deliver it into the hands of young India with the upcoming new product lineup.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Primebook

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