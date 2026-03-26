Primebook Launches PrimeAGNT, An AI That Executes End-to-End Tasks with a Simple Command

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Primebook announced PrimeAGNT (Operator AI), a new AI capability built directly into its operating system,PrimeOS, that allows users to simply instruct their laptop to perform multi-step workflows and have them executed automatically. This AI would be available across the Primebook 2 lineup, which includes Primebook 2 Neo, Primebook 2 Pro, and Primebook 2 Max.

Until now, most AI tools, from chatbots to assistants, have required users to manually guide every step. But PrimeAGNT has been designed to execute complete workflows. Users can describe an outcome, and the system interprets the intent and carries out the required actions across applications.

This signals a broader shift toward what Primebook calls the Operator Era of Computing, where users focus on defining outcomes, and systems take responsibility for executing them.

For example, users can:

Apply to jobs automatically from start to finish by finding relevant roles, customising applications, submitting them, and tracking responses and follow-ups

by finding relevant roles, customising applications, submitting them, and tracking responses and follow-ups Turn messy WhatsApp or class group chats into a clear study plan by scanning conversations, extracting important tasks, organising them into structured notes, and creating a ready-to-follow schedule

by scanning conversations, extracting important tasks, organising them into structured notes, and creating a ready-to-follow schedule Automatically create weekly reports from your actual work across apps by pulling updates from tasks, meetings, and activity, and turning them into a structured, ready-to-send summary

by pulling updates from tasks, meetings, and activity, and turning them into a structured, ready-to-send summary Turn a feature request into a working app feature by integrating APIs, setting it up inside your project, and ensuring it runs and works end-to-end

Mr. Chitranshu Mahant, CEO of Primebook

“Computing has largely been interaction-driven for decades. You click, type, and coordinate tasks yourself,” said Mr. Chitranshu Mahant, CEO of Primebook. “With PrimeAGNT, you simply state the outcome, and the system begins executing it.”

PrimeAGNT is integrated directly into PrimeOS, Primebook’s proprietary operating system, enabling the AI capability to function across the system rather than as a separate application or add-on feature. This architecture allows the system to coordinate tasks, automate workflows, and interact with multiple digital environments through a single instruction.

The system can understand what is present on the screen and take actions accordingly to complete the user’s goal, without requiring any additional SDKs or integrations. It works seamlessly across applications such as email, browsers, LinkedIn, calendar, WhatsApp, and more.

PrimeAGNT can also operate in a separate workspace, executing tasks in the background while the user continues working on something else.

Built with deep integration at the PrimeOS framework and kernel level, the AI learns from user behaviour over time, understanding how tasks are performed to continuously improve execution accuracy and efficiency.

According to Aman Verma, COO of Primebook, this technology is central to the company’s approach to building the next generation of AI-led seamless computing experiences.

Mr. Aman Verma, COO of Primebook

“What we’ve built is not just another AI feature, but an execution layer within the OS that makes PrimeOS among the first Agentic AI OS in the world,” said Mr. Aman Verma, COO of Primebook. “It changes how the system understands intent and performs tasks, moving from assistance to execution.”

PrimeAGNT will be introduced in beta starting around mid-April, allowing Primebook to refine the capability through real-world usage and user feedback. During this phase, the company will study how users incorporate the Operator AI into their workflows and continue improving how accurately the system interprets instructions and executes tasks.

The development of PrimeAGNT also reflects Primebook’s focus on building an indigenous computing ecosystem, with both PrimeOS and its AI capabilities developed in-house. The company said the system has been designed with an emphasis on responsible AI practices and user privacy, ensuring personal data is not shared with third parties or used for commercial exploitation.

By embedding an execution-driven AI capability directly into the operating system, Primebook aims to expand how students, young professionals, developers and creators interact with laptops in their everyday workflows. The company believes that reducing friction in task execution will allow users to focus more on creativity, problem-solving, skill development, and productivity rather than navigating software interfaces.

With PrimeAGNT coming to the Primebook 2 lineup and future devices, the company is positioning Primebook as a new category of AI-native laptops designed to work alongside the user rather than simply respond to commands.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Primebook

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