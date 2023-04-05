Primebook Closes FY 2022-23 with 60X QOQ Growth and High Demand for Android Laptops

- Advertisement - -

Primebook has announced its outstanding performance in the fourth quarter of FY 2022-23. The company has registered an impressive 60X quarter-over-quarter growth, reflecting the rising demand for Primebook’s products. Aiding in reducing the digital divide in the underserved regions of the country, the brand has been empowering students across all strata’s of the society.

Primebook has recorded a revenue of 15 crore in Q4 with a net profit of 10%; which is a significant jump from where the brand had started. Primebook has demonstrated its commitment to providing high-quality, reliable, and efficient devices for modern learners. The rising demand for Primebook’s Android laptops in the education sector reflects the increasing need for fast, responsive, and versatile devices that can meet the demands of online learning and remote education. To supplement this journey, Primebook appeared on Season 2 of Shark Tank and cracked a deal of INR 75 Lakhs from Shark Tank Season 2, bringing aboard Peeyush Bansal and Aman Gupta for 3% equity. With a valuation of INR 25 crore, Primebook pledged to utilize the funds to further strengthen the brand’s tech infrastructure and marketing mechanism to reach its precise audience.

Chitranshu Mahant, Co-Founder and CEO at Primebook.

“When we recognized the need gap in the education technology market, we set out to create a laptop that offered high price to performance ratios, meeting the demands of modern learners across the Indian subcontinent. We wanted Primebook to become a household name for all families with students, despite the financial background they came from. The growth we have achieved in the fourth quarter of FY 2022-23 is a testament to the fact that we are on the right track and that our Android laptops are meeting the needs of our customers.” said Chitranshu Mahant, Co-Founder and CEO at Primebook.

He added, “We are proud of the growth we have achieved, but we know that there is still more work to be done. We are focused on continuing to improve our products and services and expanding our market reach, so that we can bring the benefits of our technology to even more students and educators around the world.”

Primebook’s exceptional growth, fundraising achievement, and innovation in education technology highlight the company’s potential for continued success in the education technology market. The brand looks forward to expanding its product offerings and market reach in the future, providing even greater value to its customers and contributing to the advancement of education technology.

