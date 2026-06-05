Precision, Power, and Connectivity – The New Imperatives Shaping Indian Manufacturing at INTEC 2026 – Delta Electronics India

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India’s manufacturing industry is undergoing a structural shift. Across sectors such as machine tools, automobile, textile, and material handling, the focus is gradually moving away from simple capacity expansion toward smarter, more integrated, and energy-efficient production. INTEC 2026, scheduled from June 4 to 8 at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore, reflects this broader transition.

The exhibition brings together OEMs, machine builders, system integrators, and plant-level decision makers at a time when the demands on manufacturing operations are becoming increasingly complex. Shorter production cycles, tighter tolerances, rising energy costs, and the need for real-time operational visibility are reshaping how facilities are designed and run.

At the centre of this evolution is the convergence of motion control, CNC systems, robotics, IIoT connectivity, and smart factory platforms. Manufacturing environments are increasingly being structured as interconnected systems, where drives, controllers, power electronics, and software layers are expected to function cohesively rather than in isolation.

A significant development at INTEC 2026 will be the launch of a new CNC Controller in Delta‘s NC5 Series, engineered for high-speed, high-precision machining applications. Its introduction marks a step forward in how CNC technology is being applied to meet the growing accuracy and throughput demands of modern machine tool environments.

As industries increasingly move toward connected, intelligent, and remotely manageable manufacturing environments, the event will also showcase a new IIoT-ready HMI platform for the Indian market. The platform is aimed at enabling smarter machine interaction and improved remote accessibility. The new HMI features built-in Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity, remote control functionality, a 170° wide viewing angle, and a fully laminated 24-bit color display.

Servo systems are playing an equally important role in this shift. The ASD-E3 Standard Servo System, built on a 200V platform with a power range of 0.1 to 3kW, features 2.5kHz high-speed bandwidth, a 22-bit high-resolution encoder, and a CE-certified architecture in a compact, energy-efficient design. These capabilities allow manufacturers to achieve greater process accuracy, faster response times, and improved repeatability across machining and automation applications.

Linear motor technologies are also gaining traction in precision applications. Zero-backlash performance, micro-level positioning accuracy, and high-speed multi-axis synchronization are becoming operational requirements in sectors where consistency and throughput are directly linked to competitiveness.

Beyond individual machine performance, manufacturers are increasingly seeking visibility across the entire production floor. Industrial IoT platforms are enabling centralised monitoring of machine status, energy consumption, cycle data, and operational alerts. The DIAEAP+ Smart Factory Equipment Automation and Integration Platform, the DIATwin virtual machine development platform, and the Facility Management and Control System together support real-time machine connectivity, centralised monitoring, smart facility management, and data-driven operational control across manufacturing environments.

Digital twin platforms are allowing system behaviour to be tested and validated before physical deployment, reducing commissioning time and integration risk — reflecting a broader move toward lifecycle-based automation, where design, deployment, operation, and optimisation are treated as interconnected phases.

On the energy side, high-efficiency motor technologies are addressing consumption in auxiliary applications such as pumps, compressors, blowers, and cooling systems. The MSI Series IE4/IE5 High-Efficiency Motors, now manufactured in India, represent a growing area of focus as manufacturers seek to reduce operating costs and meet sustainability targets across the full scope of plant operations.

Industrial power supply reliability remains a foundational requirement across all these systems. Stable, efficient power delivery is critical in environments where machines operate continuously under demanding load conditions across machine tools, textile machinery, robotics, and automation systems.

The broader sustainability dimension is also shaping technology adoption decisions. Since 2010, Delta’s high efficiency-driven technologies have contributed to saving 52 billion kWh of electricity and reducing nearly 27.9 million metric tons of CO₂ equivalent emissions across industrial operations globally. Renewable energy usage now stands at 84 percent of electricity consumed across the company’s global operations, and the company has accumulated more than 10,000 patents worldwide as part of its continued investment in green technologies, smart energy infrastructure, and low-carbon innovation.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Delta

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