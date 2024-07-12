Pre-Budget 2024 – Comments & Expectations of the ICT Industry

- Advertisement -

The Union Government is about to announce the Union Budget 2024, and here are the quotes of some prominent ICT industry leaders.

Mr. Rajesh Doshi, Co-founder & Director, Zebronics

“We look forward to the Union Budget 2024-25 that would continue and enhance its focus on diverse landscapes of Manufacturing, Agriculture, Finance, Healthcare, Infrastructure etc., Regular advancements in the plethora of Skill Development missions will encourage more youngsters to be industry-ready and with the hope for further strengthening the Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision that underscores local manufacturing, we would expect measures and subsidies for the same that would boost economic resilience. We anticipate prioritizing policies that will bolster domestic manufacturing through reduced import duties on components which will create more jobs.”

Mr. Sarvagya Mishra, Co-founder & Director, Superbot

“As we approach Budget 2024-25, Superbot anticipates significant advancements in government policies to support the burgeoning AI and technology sectors. With our foundation rooted in addressing critical communication challenges, particularly in the education sector, we have witnessed the transformative power of AI-driven solutions firsthand. We urge the government to prioritize funding for AI and machine learning research, fostering innovation that can elevate customer engagement across diverse industries. Furthermore, we advocate for increased incentives for public-private partnerships, which are essential for scaling AI technologies to serve wider demographics, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). These partnerships can democratize access to advanced AI solutions, ensuring that businesses of all sizes can leverage technologies like Superbot to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. Superbot also calls for the integration of AI into national digital infrastructure initiatives, ensuring robust support and seamless integration for businesses adopting AI-driven solutions. Tax incentives for companies investing in AI and automation technologies will be crucial in accelerating adoption and driving economic growth. Additionally, comprehensive training programs and educational initiatives are needed to build a skilled workforce capable of developing and managing AI technologies. Last but not least, we emphasize the importance of establishing clear regulatory frameworks that promote ethical AI usage and protect consumer data, fostering trust and reliability in AI interactions”

Mr. Su Piow Ko, CEO, AET Display

“Throughout AET Displays’ 13-year illustrious journey, we have continuously pioneered advancements in LED display technology, driven by a commitment to innovation and excellence. As we look ahead to Budget 2024-25, we anticipate policies that foster research and development in the technology sector, particularly in LED displays. We urge the Government of India to consider incentives for indigenous manufacturing, reductions in GST and import duties on advanced technology components, and investments in infrastructure that supports technological innovation. These measures will not only boost local production capabilities but also accelerate the adoption of next-generation LED display technologies. At AET Displays, we are eager to contribute to India’s growth story and strengthen our position as a global leader in visual technology.”

Mr. Rahul Garg, Founder and CEO Moglix

“Leveraging India’s strong economic growth and fiscal responsibility, the 2024-25 Budget can become a catalyst for innovation in AI, deep tech, and manufacturing. Increased R&D funding in AI, alongside clear ethical guidelines, is crucial to establish global leadership in this transformative field. For the manufacturing sector, streamlining regulations, tax breaks, and infrastructure investments will boost efficiency and empower startups to compete globally. Specialized incubators, accelerators, and robust export support can provide them with the resources, mentorship, and market access needed for success. Similarly, increased spending on R&D in healthcare and cybersecurity, coupled with a supportive regulatory framework, can unlock breakthroughs in deep tech with high commercial potential. By prioritizing deep tech awareness initiatives and targeted incentives, the government can cultivate a vibrant startup ecosystem in this high-impact sector, contributing to job creation and India’s rise as a global innovation hub”.

Mr. Hitesh Garg, Vice President and India Country Manager at NXP Semiconductors.

“India is committed to strengthen its ESDM ecosystem, as reflected in the government’s significant budget allocations and incentives. With India emerging as a major market for electronics, automotive, and electric vehicles, and a key hub for technical expertise, we feel the 2024 Union Budget to prioritize investments in digital infrastructure and offer incentives for research and skill development. These measures are important for building an ecosystem conducive to cutting-edge technologies such as SDV, AI, and IoT, strengthening cybersecurity measures, and enhancing IT exports.

At NXP Semiconductors, we are optimistic about the government’s proactive stance and look forward to collaborating closely to accelerate India’s emergence as a key player in the global electronics and semiconductor landscape.”

