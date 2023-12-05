Prama Showcases Latest Smart City Solutions at Municipalika 2023 in Bengaluru

- Advertisement - -

Prama India participated in the 17th edition of Municipalika 2023 event at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru from 28-30 November to showcase the latest Smart City solutions. Municipalika 2023 is India’s oldest and largest trade show and conference on safe, smart and sustainable cities. The Prama India got an overwhelming response from the housing and urban infrastructure development, and built environment sectors in India.The event was inaugurated by Shri Siddharamaiyah, Honourable Chief Minister of Karnataka along with Shri D. K. Shivakumar, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka, Shri B.S. Suresha, Hon’ble Minister for Urban Development and Town Planning (including KUWSDB and KUIDFC), Bangalore City Development, Shri Rahim Khan, Hon’ble Minister for Municipal Administration, Haj. The inaugural event was attended by the dignitaries from the housing and urban infrastructure development, and built environment sectors from Karnataka, and from all over India.

Commenting on being part of the Municipalika Expo, Prama India Pvt. Ltd. management representative said, “India’s future cities are planned and implemented by the Smart City Mission, this is a big opportunity to redefine India’s Smart Cities with innovative security solutions. Municipalika has provided a convergence platform to premiere the cutting-edge technologies and innovations. Prama India has showcased the latest technologies, products and solutions to enable today’s Smart Cities. We reaffirm our commitment to provide best-in-class solutions for the Smart Cities.”

A lavishly designed Prama India booth at Municipalika 2023, showcased the wide range of latest products and solutions including Smart City Solutions, AI Sense Technology, Prama VMS, Road Safety Solutions (Smart Pole), Intelligent Building Solutions, In Vehicle Surveillance, Mobile Enforcement Solutions and Ranginview, etc.

In the Smart Cities Conference, Mr. Himanshu Jain, Assistant Vice President-Projects, Prama India Pvt. Ltd., presented Smart City Solutions with intricate details during the panel discussion. He spoke on the Smart Security Solutions, which can add value to the security management aspects of Smart cities.

Mr. Vinay Mishra, Senior Vice President-Projects, Prama India Pvt. Ltd

Prama India representative Mr. Vinay Mishra, Senior Vice President-Projects, Prama India Pvt. Ltd., gave a corporate presentation on Prama India’s latest products for city resilience and surveillance. In the concurrent panel discussion Rajesh Palkar, Vice President, Government Consultant Business, Prama India Pvt. Ltd. shared his insights on City Resilience and Surveillance.

The event was be attended by 200+ exhibitors, 2,500 delegates and 5,000 industry visitors from all over India and abroad, from 10 countries, 20 states/UTs, and 300 cities and towns, ensuring an assured audience of policy makers, city leaders and urban and housing stakeholders looking for technologies and solutions. The event was organised with the patronage of Government of Karnataka as Host State.

The Municipalika 2023 provided a mega-networking forum for governments, experts, entrepreneurs and service providers to collectively find solutions to urban challenges. The Municipalika Exhibition & Conference in Bengaluru concluded successfully with thought provoking conferences and networking sessions.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Prama India

