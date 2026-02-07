PRAMA Showcases Innovative Video Security Products and Bespoke Solutions at SSSA Business Expo 4.0 in Rajkot

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

PRAMA India showcased the innovative Video Security Products and bespoke solutions at SSSA Business Expo 0.4-2026. The event was organised by Saurashtra Security and Surveillance Association (SSSA) from 23-24 January at NSIC Ground in Rajkot. The event was inaugurated by ribbon cutting and lighting of the lamp ceremonies in the presence of Security Industry leaders, dignitaries, and distinguished guests. PRAMA India booth attracted security industry professionals, end-users and discerning visitors at the event. India’s leading indigenous video security brand, PRAMA received an overwhelming response from the security professional community in Rajkot and Saurashtra region.

PRAMA management representative said, “The Indian security market is growing rapidly in the Tier-II and tier- III cities and now Rajkot is the new epicenter of this regional market growth. We find SSSA Business Expo 4.0 expo, a highly valuable exhibition platform to the key stakeholders and ecosystem partners. We showcased the latest products and solutions in this expo. We appreciate SSSA for organizing ‘SSSA Business Expo4.0’ in the Saurashtra region.”

He further elaborated, “PRAMA, being India’s premier indigenous security brand holds, great significance. The spectacular growth that India security industry has achieved, PRAMA’s evolution as a leading security brand is the manifestation of Indian spirit and ingenuity. We are taking indigenous manufacturing to the next level. We are here to offer best-in-class products with cutting edge technologies that can deliver solutions as per the vertical market requirements.”

The beautifully designed spacious PRAMA booth was center of attraction for the industry specific visitors. PRAMA booth showcased the latest products and vertical solutions, including IPC Basic Ai Solution, Smart Class Room Solution, Home segment – Video door Phone Solution, Safe City Surveillance solution, HD Analog Solution, Transmission Solution, SSD Storage and many more.

PRAMA booth displayed the latest video security products, including the IPC Basic Ai Solution. PRAMA’s AiSense technology, powered by advanced AI Algorithms, takes surveillance to the next level. This technology intelligently distinguishes people and vehicles from other moving objects, reducing false alarm caused by animals or environmental factors. With AiSense Technology one can focus on the real threats, optimize resources and build on an intelligent security system.

The ‘SSSA Business Expo-2026 was a unique event platform created by the Saurashtra Security and Surveillance Association (SSSA). A professional organization of Distributors, System Integrators, Professionals and Consultants in the Saurashtra Region of Gujarat. The two-day event helped to create awareness about the latest IT and Security trends. The event was attended by the security professionals and key stakeholders. The visitor profile comprised of representatives and delegates from Gujarat Government, Gujarat Police, Gems & Jewellery, Diamond, Textiles and Heavy Machinery Industries, IT Professionals, Security Business Community. PRAMA India booth got a good response from the key partners, trade visitors and key stakeholders at the ‘SSSA Business Expo-2026’. The event concluded on a high note while creating an enriching experience for all the stakeholders in the Rajkot.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / PRAMA

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 128