PRAMA Shines with Indigenous Video Security Products and Innovative Vertical Solutions at IFSEC India, gets great response

PRAMA India has introduced its wide range of indigenously manufactured video security products and bespoke vertical solutions at the IFSEC India Security Expo 2024. The cutting edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), and IoT Security Technologies, products and solutions were on display at PRAMA booth. The PRAMA booth at the IFSEC India displayed a wide range of indigenously manufactured products and innovative solutions at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. These included a wide range of newly launched Video Security Cameras and vertical solutions were on the display.

PRAMA India spokesperson said, “PRAMA had displayed its indigenous Video Security products and solutions at IFSEC India. We are following our indigenous manufacturing roadmap by adapting advanced technologies. By moving forward with the core belief to put India on the global map for video security products, PRAMA is committed to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’. The indigenous brand, PRAMA manufactures high quality video security products in its indigenous manufacturing facility near Mumbai. PRAMA is expanding its manufacturing facility to cater the ever growing demand for video security products and solutions.”

The product displayed at the PRAMA booth included, Ai Sense Series Cameras, RanginView Series, ATMS (Advanced Traffic Management Solution) Series Camera, DVRs and NVRs, Network Switches & Cables, etc. PRAMA Video Management Software is available demonstration for security professionals.

There are wide range of vertical solutions were on display at the PRAMA booth. These included, Education-School Surveillance Solution, Transportation-Advance Traffic Management Solution, homeland security-Mobile Enforcement Solution, Smart Cities & Safe Cities: City Surveillance Solution, Transportation-Transportation Surveillance Solution, Defence Sector Solution, Real Estate- Building Sector Solution, Retail- Retail Stores Solution, Tourism- Religious & Cultural Heritage sites Security solution, Hospital-Healthcare Sector Solution and BFSI-Banks Sector Solution. The ornately designed spacious PRAMA booth displayed myriad products and vertical solutions.

With the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) applications into video surveillance technologies is bringing big transformation in its outcomes. The AI has made Video Content Analytics (VCA) more accurate and added the empowering predictive capabilities. Security Industry is entering into a new era of video surveillance, with AI -based technology applications, helping video monitoring to entirely new use cases that provide more tangible benefits across the verticals. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning technology continue to make waves across the security market. The growing number of Deep Learning technology and AI applications in the security industry clearly indicates that AI and Deep Learning are now well-established security tools. The forward-looking industry stakeholders are embracing them quickly. PRAMA AI Sense Solutions, include AI Sense Cameras, DVRs and NVRS.

In the IFSEC India conference on 12th December, Vinay Mishra, Senior Vice President, Projects, PRAMA India Private Limited, gave a presentation on ‘Indigenous Security Tech Innovations for a Smarter and Empowered India’. PRAMA India participated in an insightful panel discussion on the theme of ’Corporate Security in the Age of Transformational Tech Like AI/ ML and GenAI’. The fresh insights were shared by Himanshu Jain, AVP, Projects, PRAMA India Private Limited.

The PRAMA India booth was the key attraction due to its CUBE LED display and thematic graphics. The display of vertical solutions and product portfolio impressed the visitors. IFSEC India Expo concluded on a high note with high volume visitor footfall and business networking.

