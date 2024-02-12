Prama India and Government of India’s C-DAC (MeitY) Announce Partnership for Thermal Camera Technology

- Advertisement - -

Prama India and Government of India’s C-DAC (MeitY) recently announced a technology partnership through the ‘Transfer of Technology’ (ToT) Pact for Thermal Cameras with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. The ToT (Transfer of Technology) agreement with (C-DAC) enables Prama India as a technology partner to manufacture, market and support the innovative solutions. With this significant initiative, Prama India has created a new benchmark in the Indian Security Industry. This new initiative by Prama India will bolster R&D and help to develop innovative thermal technology applications.

This technology partnership was officially announced by C-DAC at the ‘Digital India FutureLabs’ launch event held at IIITM, New Delhi, in the presence of Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar,Honourable Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Jal Shakti, Government of India.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched the “Digital India FutureLABS” and delivered the keynote address at the ‘Digital India FutureLABS Summit 2024,’ focused on ‘Catalyzing the Next-generation Electronics System Design through Digital India FutureLABS. The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is the premier R&D organization of Ministry of Electronics& Information Technology (MeitY) for carrying out R&D in IT, Electronics and associated areas.

On this momentous occasion, a Prama India representative said, “The signing of Transfer of Technology (ToT) Agreement for Thermal Camera Technology with C-DAC, Thiruvananthapuram is a new milestone in our indigenous manufacturing journey. We at Prama India are committed to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India) for achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) and Surakshit Bharat (Secured India). This joint initiative by C-DAC and MeitY has created a landmark milestone for Prama India, which is a leading indigenous manufacturer of Video Security Products and Allied Systems. We hope that our technology partnership with C-DAC will bolster the cause of R&D and product innovation. This technology collaboration will help us in developing innovative solutions as per the requirements of end-users.”

He further added, “The certificate of partnership states that Prama India is the Technology Partner of Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) for general purpose thermal camera. Prama India is the authorized to manufacture, market and support general purpose thermal camera in India as per the transfer of Technology agreement with C-DAC, Thiruvananthapuram.”

Incorporated with the core belief to put India on the global map for video security products, Prama India has its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility near Mumbai. It is the first mover indigenous manufacturing company with the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. The indigenous brand, PRAMA celebrates the maxim of ‘Made for India, Made by India and Made in India’ and manufactures high quality video security products catering to all the security needs. Prama India has the world-class manufacturing facility to help transform India into a global manufacturing and export hub for video security products. The company has a commitment to ‘Surakshit Bharat’ resolve through indigenous manufacturing of video security products.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, MeitY

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, MeitY said, “The Digital India FutureLABS is the final piece in architecture for innovation being built by our PM since the launch of Digital India programme in 2015. It represents an opportunity for Indian startups at the forefront of developing NextGen Electronics in Automotive, Compute, Telecom, Industrial and Strategic Electronics. Digital India FutureLABS will act as a catalyst for this and in rounding off our ambitions of ensuring the Indian flag on every segment of emerging Tech Innovation.”

The Summit also witnessed an announcement of 22 MoUs of C-DAC with Industry for implementation of the FutureLABS. The event was hosted by Shri E.Magesh, Director General, C-DAC and Ms. Sunita Verma, Group Coordinator, R&D in Electronics and IT (MeitY) in association with Shri Ranjan Bose, Director IIITM, New Delhi. The Digital India FutureLABS, coordinated by C-DAC, aims to tap into the trillion-dollar opportunity presented by the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector. The initiative seeks to move up the value chain, fortify domestic R&D, and create a collaborative ecosystem for the development of IPs, standards, and the next-generation Electronics System Design in the country. Focusing on key growth areas such as Compute, Communication, Automotive & Mobility, Strategic Electronics, and Industrial IoT, the FutureLABS initiative is strategically positioned to leverage futuristic technologies, including AI, Big Data, and Quantum Computing, marking a transformative phase in Indian research.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Prama India

