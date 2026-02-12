PPDS Unveils New Philips LED and Signage Solutions with Advanced Remote Management at ISE 2026

- Advertisement -

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, unveiled a range of ‘game-changing’ and ‘experience-enhancing’ hardware and software solutions at ISE 2026 in Barcelona, with three major product announcements.

In what was one of PPDS’ biggest and busiest ISE shows to date, the new solutions unveiled on the AI-themed Philips booth, centred around bringing new creative and time-saving possibilities for Philips LED walls, enhanced remote display management capabilities, plus a new generation of ‘elemental’ digital signage displays.

Supporting all market verticals, including retail, corporate, education, hospitality, transportation, broadcast, food and beverage, public venues, entertainment, stadia/arenas, control rooms, and more, the announcements included:

Philips LED Configurator

The groundbreaking new Philips LED Configurator takes traditional online configuration tools and project management to the next level, bringing seamless video wall design, ordering and installation to partners and customers.

Free to use, the intuitive Philips LED Configurator – hailed internally as the most comprehensive of its kind – lets customers in any industry, effortlessly create and accurately visualise their creative ambitions, down to the finest specifications and details, on screen.

Partners and customers can select from PPDS’ full suite of indoor and outdoor Philips dvLED panels, factoring in their specific project needs, including size, pixel pitch, brightness, and refresh rates, among other factors. And that’s not all.

PPDS has teamed up with some of the AV industry’s leading manufacturers of components – including producers of brackets, mounts, control boxes, data cables, light sensors, finishing kits, and more – so that customers can select a full range of components as part of the design process, ready to be ordered as part of the package.

This optional ready-to-go approach eliminates any concerns around compatibility, while saving substantial time on research for solutions specific to a project.

Mr. Marco van der Knaap, Head of Strategy and Transformation Philips dvLED at PPDS commented, “The journey from creation to installation of LED walls can sometimes be a complex, and frustrating experience, with many aspects to consider. Having worked in this space for over 25 years, I have seen and experienced them all, and these provided the foundations for the new Philips LED Configurator. We have designed the platform to be easy to use and virtually foolproof, with the intuitive menus making the entire process – from selection to design – universally usable.”

Philips Signage 2000 Series

Bringing greater affordability and accessibility to PPDS’ growing digital signage portfolio, the ‘elemental’ Philips Signage 2000 Series amalgamates some of the company’s most celebrated and sought-after features, capabilities, and visual technologies into a new standard yet stylish design for maximum impact without breaking the bank.

Bringing UHD digital signage back to basics, this exciting new Series continues PPDS’ global efforts to deliver the broadest portfolio of visual solutions, supporting the range of needs and budgets while bringing powerful benefits and competitive advantages to customers of all sizes – from small independents to international conglomerates.

Redefining and raising the bar for so called ‘standard’ signage displays, the Philips Signage 2000 Series brings together some of PPDS’ most acclaimed features, capabilities and technologies, ensuring maximum impact and control for installations in 16/7 dawn-to-dusk environments.

Guaranteed to make a positive impression – including installations inside retail stores, corporate offices, hotel lobbies, bars, cafes or restaurants, museum exhibits, school corridors, and more – the Philips Signage 2000 Series launches in a range of screen sizes to suit, including 43”, 50”, 55” and 65”.

Portrait or landscape mountable, each display has been designed to pack a punch, equipped with a stunning 4K UHD, 400 nits of brightness, and finessed with a stylish, even bezel design for a premium presentation.

For complete peace of mind – particularly for more demanding commercial applications – the Philips Signage 2000 Series also features PPDS’ exclusive FailOver technology, which ensures screens never go blank, automatically playing back up content on screen in the unlikely event of a media player failure.

Mr. Andrea Barbuti, Global Product Management Lead EMEA at PPDS

Mr. Andrea Barbuti, Global Product Management Lead EMEA at PPDS commented, “At PPDS, we don’t believe in barriers, and we work hard to ensure we provide solutions that support the many, rather than the few. The Philips Signage 2000 Series brings signage right back to basics, equipped to support and satisfy simpler integrations that don’t require some of the bells and whistles found on our more premium offerings.”

Philips Wave

Designed for system integrators and trusted by organisations around the world, PPDS’ evolutionary cloud-based remote management ecosystem delivers its most transformational upgrade since its debut at ISE 2022. With a raft of new time-saving and opportunity-generating features for SIs, plus new security measures, Philips Wave now offers the most extensive levels of remote display management in the market for Android SoC Philips Professional Displays.

Developed in-house, the Philips Wave platform unlocks the full potential, versatility and intelligence of Android SoC Philips Professional Displays, while helping to inspire more sustainable business operations.

Designed with flexibility and versatility in mind, Philips Wave provides a centralised system for AV/IT managers and system integrators – whether employed internally or as part of a service contract – to deploy, configure, monitor, manage, and maintain entire display fleets entirely remotely, with screens tailored to support the precise needs and requirements of the customer and environment.

Among the flood of new updates for 2026, Philips Wave now offers a wealth of new configuration tools designed to help take the hassle out of display setups, saving substantial time, effort, and cost, while delivering on customers’ desired outcomes and ambitions.

Tailored to the current and future needs of the market, system integrators and AV/IT management teams can create and/or duplicate display configuration settings and then seamlessly deploy them to multiple screens – locally or around the world – at the click of a button.

Ensuring optimum performance at all times, new features, settings, applications, firmware, and software can be effortlessly scheduled and added – collectively or to specific displays – as they become available, all from a single centrally managed location.

Trialled and perfected with several existing PPDS partners in recent months, the latest configuration tools have been proven to dramatically reduce installation times – approximately 75 per cent in some instances – saving on both effort and cost.

Furthermore, Philips Wave also offers enhanced power scheduling opportunities by switching off screens when not required and adjusting the brightness to reflect the lighting conditions based on factors like the display’s location or even the time of year.

Philips Wave, which now features powerful notification features. The system will automatically send live alerts to selected email addresses when a screen’s activity falls outside its defined parameters. Examples include when a display scheduled to be on is unexpectedly switched off or if it begins displaying incorrect or unauthorised content.

The notifications provide 24/7 security and reassurance, further empowering system integrators and AV/IT managers to take immediate action and provide greater value as a platform and as part of a service contract.

Mr. Stuart Millward, Technical Director and UK Education Sales Manager at PPDS

Mr. Stuart Millward, Technical Director and UK Education Sales Manager at PPDS, who has initiated and managed the latest enhancements to Philips Wave, commented, “These new configuration updates will be a game changer, substantially simplifying and speeding up project roll-out processes and reducing configuration errors, delivering greater value to our partners, and providing new revenue-generating opportunities. This is another landmark moment in the evolution of Philips Wave.”

