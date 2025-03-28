PPDS to debut portfolio of Philips Professional Displays for cruise ships and super yachts at Seatrade Cruise Global 2025 as part of maritime market expansion

- Advertisement -

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, is excited to announce its debut attendance at the world’s largest cruise ship exhibition – signalling the company’s latest business expansion.

Located inside the 500,000ft2 Miami Beach Convention Center in Florida, Seatrade Cruise Global – celebrating its 40th anniversary – brings together the global cruise community, allowing industry leaders to learn about and discover the cutting-edge strategies and technologies designed to advance the cruise industry.

The global team from PPDS, showcasing on Philips booth 4405, will join over 600 other exhibitors and an anticipated 11,000 visitors from around the world to demonstrate a range of display solutions spanning every area for cruise ships and luxury / super yachts. Visitors to the booth are also set to be among the first to witness the new, cutting-edge features available in the latest evolution of PPDS’ market leading portfolio of Philips MediaSuite TVs, with a new line up designed specifically for the flourishing maritime market.

Part of a continued global growth strategy, PPDS’ decision to expand its reach in the cruise market to cover all forms of hospitality – both on land and at sea – comes as the popularity and demand for cruise ship vacations have reached an all-time high, expected to have accounted for over 35 million people in 2024. Forecasts reveal the industry is expected to be worth $15.1 billion by 2028, up from $7.67 billion in 2022, representing significant opportunities for maritime business.

Mr. Jeroen Verhaeghe, Global Business Development Director for Hospitality at PPDS

Mr. Jeroen Verhaeghe, Global Business Development Director for Hospitality at PPDS – set to be present in Miami – commented: “The cruise industry is flourishing, and with new vessels being built, and increased competition for customers, there has never been a better time for us to make an official entry into this market. Supporting cruise providers in creating new, upgraded and fully tailored experiences for their guests. Seatrade Cruise Global 2025 is the perfect launchpad into this exciting market with our portfolio of Philips Professional Displays for hospitality.”

The suite spot for guest entertainment

As the world’s first dedicated hotel TV designed exclusively around guestroom entertainment and experiences, Philips MediaSuite continues to make giant waves in the hospitality industry, both on land – including for the likes of Accor, IHG, Marriott and Radisson – as well as on sea, with most recent installations with Marella Cruises, and on two Super Yacht hotels in Vietnam.

First launched in 2019, Philips MediaSuite leads the market as the hotel TV of choice in Western Europe, chosen for its integrated Google Cast™, Netflix ready functionality, and Google Play store access. The Series now provides cruise providers and super yacht owners with a dedicated range of slimline TVs in sizes including 24” and 32” – coming in FHD resolution and fitting tighter spaces for crew and inner cabins – and 4K models including 43”, 50”, 55” and a 65” – ideal for suites and state rooms. A Philips Professional Soundbar can also be added for ameliorated audio experiences, especially suited for saloons and sky lounges on yachts.

Secure and set up with the protection required to withstand the rigours of a life at sea, the range also brings long term savings, with lower power consumption compared to many marketplace competitors.

Bringing passengers the ship’s choice of channels via IPTV services, including linear TV channels via satellite, as well as video on demand content, Philips MediaSuite also enables the ship’s purser to deliver personalised welcomes and information for guests via CMND. These can include details of the next port of call, and brings revenue opportunities, giving passengers the ability to arrange excursions, and to book on board services, such as spa and restaurant bookings from the comfort of their cabin. All customer data is cleared upon checkout, adding peace of mind to guests.

Jeroen Verhaeghe, added: “In 2024, Philips MediaSuite achieved a major milestone in becoming the bestselling hotel TV in Western Europe, gaining market leadership in EMEA for the first time, a position I’m proud to say we have continued to retain. We see some incredible opportunities in bringing the benefits of Philips MediaSuite on board cruise ships and super yachts.”

All eyes on deck

Professional TVs are just part of a much wider hospitality offering from PPDS, though, with its growing and evolving portfolio extending and supporting beyond guestrooms to deliver best-in-class visual communications for a variety of applications across all deck areas.

As a provider of total solutions, PPDS’ extensive and diverse portfolio includes a range of advanced, sustainability-driven (including power-free) and remotely controlled and managed Philips digital signage, ePaper, interactive, and dvLED solutions. From wayfinding, general communications (such as marketing and safety information), digital menus in bars and restaurants, TVs in children’s entertainment areas, or giant LED walls for any staging or cinema venues, PPDS has a solution – a range of which will be on display at Seatrade Cruise Global 2025.

Mr. Scott Adams, Director for Hospitality in North America at PPDS

Mr. Scott Adams, Director for Hospitality in North America at PPDS, adds: “Philips MediaSuite, together with the full range of hospitality displays, continues to set new standards and deliver new experiences for guests, hoteliers, and operators alike, with unrestricted entertainment choice and extensive back end control and management. Built around the ever evolving needs of guests, including viewing habits, the Philips Professional Displays portfolio is an undisputed choice for the hospitality industry.”

The scope for sustainability

Mirroring Seatrade’s commitment to promoting sustainability in the cruise industry, PPDS has been leading the AV industry in bringing more sustainability focused displays and solutions for businesses everywhere, launching a series of world’s first products. These include the Philips Tableaux zero-power ePaper display, as well as advancing the benefits of dvLED and LCD displays, including the Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign, which has been developed to use less than half the energy than its direct competition, with no compromise on display quality.

This dedication to sustainability has seen PPDS and its Philips Professional Displays recognised with a plethora of awards in recent years, including a commendation awarded in the 2025 TUI Sustainability Impact Progress Award.

The company is also aligned with Seatrade Cruise Global in its support for Mercy Ships, the international charity operating the world’s largest non-governmental hospital ships, in which Philips Professional Displays are also used for patient care and diagnosis.

Mr. Ron Cottaar, Director of Global Marketing and Head of Marketing NA, At PPDS

Mr. Ron Cottaar, Director of Global Marketing and Head of Marketing NA, At PPDS, we are always seeking to add value to our customers and partners and to support them in all their installation and project goals. Cruise ships and super yachts have been on our sonar for some time, and, today, I am delighted to announce that PPDS is officially on board, and we look forward to showcasing our solutions to visitors at Seatrade Cruise Global 2025.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / PPDS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 117