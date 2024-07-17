PPDS Promotes Andrea Barbuti to Lead Global Product Management for EMEA Philips Professional Displays

- Advertisement -

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips digital signage, interactive displays, dvLED and videowalls, professional TVs, and dedicated AV software, is delighted to announce the promotion of Mr. Andrea Barbuti to the newly created position of Global Product Management Lead for the EMEA region.

Based in Ghent and reporting to William Xiong, VP Global Product Management, Andrea is one of PPDS’ most experienced and accomplished professional display specialists, having started his journey with the company as Application Engineer in 2015, before being named PPDS Global Product Manager Total Solutions in 2020.

Recognised for his expertise and commitment throughout his PPDS career, as well as his natural leadership skills, Andrea has continually played an integral role in the company’s evolution. This includes helping to shape the strategic focus on delivering complete hardware and software solutions to support the unique needs of major verticals across all global markets, including EMEA, North America, India, and Asia Pacific.

Working closely with PPDS’ Global Leadership team, Andrea has also been instrumental in driving the company’s sustainability strategy. A key player in the introduction of the professional Android SoC for Philips Professional Displays, together with the product management team, he has also led the delivery of some of the industry’s most energy efficient and environmentally friendly (including packaging) digital signage solutions, complete with globally recognised sustainability certifications. A visionary for integrating energy saving features into new and existing products, recent examples include the ‘zero power’ Philips Tableaux, the industry’s most Advanced Colour ePaper signage display, and the Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign (QE-Line), which has achieved the world’s first C rated European Energy Label for digital signage, as well as an EPEAT Silver Climate+ accreditation.

The next wave

In his newly created and expanded role, Andrea – who is ever-present at AV industry events around the globe, will now oversee product management and technical support for all PPDS signage products across EMEA, while bringing together the unique requirements of every global region to spearhead professional display product management for PPDS.

Commenting on his new position, Andrea said: “I am excited to have been given the opportunity and responsibility to lead Global Product Management from my home ground in Europe. Entering my tenth year with the company, I have never been more motivated or excited to be part of the team. The growth and impact we have, together with the leaps we have made in driving the importance of sustainability, for our customers and for the AV industry as a whole, have been nothing short of extraordinary. This is testament to the devotion and innovative minds of our elite team of professionals – the real backbone of our business.

“I look forward to continuing our commitment to providing best-in-class professional display products and software solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers around the world.”

The path to success

Andrea’s appointment continues PPDS’ proud track record of attracting, supporting and providing career paths for the AV industry’s leading talents, with Andrea’s appointment coming just weeks after Jan Van Tieghem, who has been with the company for 15 years, was promoted to the role of Director of Technical Sales Support.

Mr. Martijn van der Woude, VP Global Marketing and Business Development

Mr. Martijn van der Woude, VP Global Marketing and Business Development added, “Andrea’s leadership skills, coupled with his extensive industry knowledge and experience, make him the ideal candidate to bring a European perspective to our global product strategy – something we think is unique for our industry.

“We are extremely fortunate to have some of the market’s most enterprising leaders here at PPDS, with every one of them recognised for playing a vital role in the development and success of our company. Andrea has a great track record and dedication to bringing new, more energy conscious products to market, and we have full confidence in his abilities to drive the next wave of innovation. On behalf of the PPDS team, I extend congratulations to Andrea on his well-deserved promotion.”

