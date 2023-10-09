PPDS confirms wave of exciting changes to drive world-class AV software solutions for Philips professional displays

- Advertisement - -

PPDS has announced a wave of exciting changes for its central team to drive, develop, and deliver advanced AV solutions for partners and customers around the globe.

Part of the company’s evolving ‘total solutions’ strategy, announced in 2021, PPDS has undergone a significant transformation. This has seen it advancing from a provider of display hardware to a company delivering unrivalled choice, value and support to the AV channel and end customers through its open approach to innovation, integrations, and partnerships, as well as an expanding portfolio of complementary hardware and software solutions.

Supporting all major markets, including education, corporate, retail and hospitality, solutions have been developed both in-house – such as PPDS Wave – and through strategic third party providers – optimising the installation, management and maintenance of displays for seamless and complete project installations, and elevating customer experiences.

Advancing on success

One of PPDS’ latest and greatest total solutions successes has been the creation and launch of PPDS Wave – the scalable and secure, state-of-the-art cloud platform designed to bring a scalable and future proofed approach to remote device management of display fleets of any size.

Sian Rees, PPDS

With PPDS Wave now part of hundreds of system integrators’ workflows, Sian Rees, who spearheaded the development and launch of Wave and the ProStore ecosystem, has been promoted to join the PPDS Business Development team, assuming the newly created position of Business Development Director Wave and Software Partnerships.

Based in Ghent, but with a global remit, Sianwill now focus on Wave’s go-to-market, scale-up, and future vision. Key to this will be working with strategic solution partners and expanding the PPDS ProStore marketplace. Sian will work closely with PPDS product and business managers, industry experts, and new and existing solutions partners, to ensure the company continues to evolve with the latest technologies, and to meet the growing expectations of customers into the future.

Sian emphasised: “We developed Wave for and in collaboration with system integrators and customers to bring one of the most secure, scalable and easy-to-integrate cloud platforms to market. As our team grows, we will continue this open and innovative approach with our partners on the PPDS ProStore to provide the technology, flexibility and choice required to create exceptional customer experiences. Partnerships have always been key to PPDS’ success, and creating value with superior solutions including both hardware and software will continue to be our goal.”

Developing for growth

Sidharth Gopal Software Director, PPDS

Marking the latest phase in PPDS’ evolution, and on target to supplement partners’ software with globally recognised and trusted solutions for Philips Professional Displays, the company has invested in a dedicated in-house PPDS Software Development Team. The team – located in Ghent, Belgium and scaling to Bangalore, India – is headed by experienced Software Director, Siddarth Gopal, who has worked at PPDS’ parent company, TPV, since 2013.

Relocated from Taipei to the company’s Amsterdam head office, Siddarth is a long-time contributor to PPDS and its Android platform development – used across the Philips Professional Displays portfolio and a technology to which the company is committed into the long-term.

Martijn van der Woude, VP Global Marketing and Business Development at PPDS

Martijn van der Woude, VP Global Marketing and Business Development at PPDS commented, “Siddarth is an exceptional talent and has a proven and successful track record in delivering consistent results with TPV and supporting PPDS on its growth trajectory. With his leadership skills, and unrivalled knowledge of AV software, he is the perfect person to lead the team in this next phase of growth and innovation.”

Martijn commented: “Three years ago we started the journey to bring forward our strategy, to position PPDS as a unique, value-led provider of total solutions. This decision has brought us closer than ever to our channel partners and is delivering incredible benefits to customers around the globe. At PPDS, though, we are always looking to achieve more. Today, we are delighted to announce the next phase of our journey, and with these important positions, we will continue to enhance our offerings, firmly upholding PPDS’ position as a trusted global provider of dedicated AV software, tailored to every major vertical.”

He concluded: “With Sian and Siddarth’s realigned positions, we have assembled an elite team to take this area of the business and technology to the next level. The opportunities ahead are incredibly exciting and on behalf of the global management team we wish Sian and Siddarth a smooth progression and continued success in their new roles.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / PPDS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.