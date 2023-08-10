PPDS brings unprecedented access to Philips professional displays and software solutions in India with the state-of-the-art ‘PPDS Studio’ opening in New Delhi

- Advertisement - -

PPDS is delighted to announce the latest phase of its accelerated investment and expansion strategy in India, with the opening of its ‘state-of-the-art’ PPDS Studio in New Delhi.

Extending its network of PPDS Studios into India for the first time, the new facility – in New Delhi’s National Capital Region, Gurugram – is part of adeepening commitment from PPDS to supporting existing, new, and prospective local partners and customers on the transformation al benefits and capabilities available through its innovative portfolio of professional display solutions.

Already successfully launched in cities in France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, North America, Spain, Sweden, and the UK, PPDS Studios provide unprecedented access to the global manufacturer’s team of professionals, together with an unparalleled opportunity to discover, learn, and experience the power of its products and solutions, for more inspired co-creation and better informed buying decisions.

Global strengths, local support

Tailored to meet the unique needs of the Indian market, the new PPDS Studio in Gurugram has been designed to showcase solutions supporting a diverse range of industry sectors, including corporate, education, healthcare, food and beverage, retail, transportation, and hospitality.

Solutions on show in the PPDS Studio at the opening, which will evolve as new solutions become available and to match demand, include digital signage (Philips D-Line, Philips Q-Line), videowalls (Philips X-Line), interactive displays (Philips E-Line, Philips T-Line), direct view LED (Philips L-Line), Professional TVs (Philips MediaSuite with Chromecast built-in), and the groundbreaking new, multi-award winning ‘zero power’ Philips Table aux Advanced Colour ePaper (ACeP) signage display.

PPDS teams will also be available to discuss and demonstrate the latest features and benefits of PPDS Wave, the company’s evolutionary cloud based remote display management ecosystem designed to release the full power and intelligence of Philips professional displays. Available now in India, the Wave ecosystem brings a fresh, future-proofed and efficiency-focused approach to remotely controlling and managing display fleets of any size. Wave brings extensive sustainable opportunities, such as reducing power consumption (lowering energy costs) without compromising performance, while helping to extend product lifetimes for reduced electronic waste.

Primed for growth

Asia Pacific remains one of the world’s fastest growing markets for AV, with forecasts for digital signage alone showing growth from $14.3 billion in 2022 to approximately $20.1 billion in 2027*.

In India specifically, the adoption of technologies by businesses has been accelerated across all sectors, including healthcare, education, sports, and entertainment, with AVIXA valuing the pro AV market here at around $7.7 billion**. This figure will grow steeply as India’s digital ecosystem expands, with PPDS positioned to support businesses at every step of their journey.

Nextlevel service and support

Atul Jasra, India Business Head at PPDS

Commenting on the PPDS Studio opening, Atul Jasra, India Business Head at PPDS said, “We are extremely proud to have opened India’s first PPDS Studio. The Studio is a hub for all that we do, gathering the latest advancements from PPDS and selected third party partners under one roof, and offering industry-specific solutions that elevate productivity and enrich visual experiences.

“This is not a showroom; it is an experience centre where partners and customers can come together and bring their ambitions to life ahead of installation. The Indian market is growing and we, at PPDS, are perfectly positioned to seize new opportunities and bring true change to the schools and businesses in this region. Our PPDS Studio will play a crucial role in achieving our ambitions, an exciting stage in our Make in India journey.”

Martijn van der Woude, VP Global Marketing and Business Development at PPDS

Martijn van der Woude, VP Global Marketing and Business Development at PPDS added, “At PPDS, we are fully committed to supporting our partners and customers in India. Opening this new PPDS Studio in New Delhi, together with our continuing ‘local for local’ manufacturing promise that will see the launch of additional production facilities in Indiain the coming months,is a part of our ‘Make in India’ promise and another major step in our strategy to help bring true, transformational changes, via our extensive portfolio of professional solutions, to end customers everywhere.

“At PPDS, we continue to gain a reputation for delivering exceptional customer service backed by the extensive knowledge and experience of our teams, and our technical team is trained by industry leaders, bringing the best levels of support – before, during, and after installation. While we are a global business, we pride ourselves on offering a local service, and the PPDS Studio in Gurugram delivers even further on that promise.” Atul concluded, “Today, we celebrate yet another milestone in India. We will continue to innovate and deliver cutting-edge display solutions for our customers and partners. We cannot wait to welcome our customers, colleagues, and friends to see our incredible new PPDS Studio and experience our solutions for themselves.”

