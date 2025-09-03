PPDS announces new distribution partnership with FVC in the Middle East, introducing Philips Professional Displays and satellite Studio Hubs

- Advertisement -

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, is delighted to announce a new strategic distribution partnership with FVC, expanding its reach and strengthening its presence across the Middle East and parts of North Africa.

Under this new agreement, FVC will represent and distribute the full PPDS portfolio of Philips Professional Displays – including the latest digital signage, direct view LED displays, and professional TVs – delivering world class AV solutions to customers across a wide range of verticals. From corporate, education, government and defence, through to retail, hospitality, healthcare, and more.

A trusted regional leader

Headquartered in Dubai, FVC is a value added distributor with a long standing reputation for bringing leading edge audiovisual and unified communications technologies to the market. The partnership ensures that systems integrators and end customers in the region can access the award winning PPDS portfolio, supported by FVC’s extensive partner ecosystem and technical expertise.

Mr. K S Parag, Managing Director at FVC

Mr. K S Parag, Managing Director at FVC commented, “Partnering with PPDS to bring the full Philips Professional Displays portfolio to the MEA region is a significant milestone for us. From advanced digital signage and LED solutions to professional TVs, this collaboration enables us to deliver a wider range of world class AV technologies with seamless integration and reliability.

“With PPDS’ innovation and our strong partner ecosystem, we are confident of creating new opportunities for our customers and driving meaningful growth across multiple industries. We look forward to building a long term, successful partnership together.”

Mr. Wim De Geest, Executive Director MEA, PPDS added, “We are delighted to be working with FVC, a distributor that shares our passion and proactive approach to delivering best in class AV solutions. From our very first discussions, it was clear that FVC’s expertise and network would be invaluable in helping us to expand our presence in the Middle East. Together, we will extend significant value and support to our partners and customers in the region.”

Expanding reach with Studio Hubs

As part of the partnership, FVC will also host satellite PPDS Studio Hubs in its demo centres in Dubai and Riyadh, providing dedicated spaces for integrators and customers to experience the latest and greatest innovations from Philips Professional Displays first hand. These satellite Studios form part of PPDS’ growing international network, designed to connect local markets with global resources and expertise, ensuring seamless collaboration and solution design.

Mr. Jae O Choi Park, Head of Commercial EMEA, PPDS

Mr. Jae O Choi Park, Head of Commercial EMEA, PPDS concluded, “By combining our new partnership with FVC and the introduction of PPDS Studio Hubs in Dubai and Riyadh, we are strengthening connections between local markets and our global innovation network. These spaces will give system integrators and customers the opportunity to experience our Philips Professional Displays first hand, to collaborate with our full network of technology partners, and to be inspired by the possibilities our total solutions can bring.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / PPDS

