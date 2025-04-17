PPDS and E Ink celebrate 20 years of partnership at Touch Taiwan 2025 with Philips Tableaux ePaper displays

- Advertisement -

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays, and E Ink, a global leader and pioneer of ePaper technology, started a series of 20 year anniversary celebrations at Touch Taiwan 2025. Taking part in a number of thought leadership opportunities together with E Ink during the event, PPDS also confirmed its commitment to bringing more colour accurate, larger sized Philips Tableaux ePaper displays for businesses wishing to take advantage of the dual bottom line benefits combining revenue opportunities with energy savings.

Touch Taiwan – held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei City (16-18 April) – is the largest and most significant annual technology event held in Taiwan, attracting over 300 exhibitors and 30,000 visitors over three days.

Joining E Ink for the first time at the event, and situated on Booth L717, PPDS and E Ink are aligned in their ambitions and commitment to delivering high impact, energy conscious solutions to market. The two companies enjoy a unique collaborative relationship dating spanning more than two decades, with E Ink acquiring Philips’ ePaper research and development division 20 years ago.

Bringing bigger, brighter, better

Powering evolution together, in 2023 PPDS became the first global display manufacturer to launch a full size, full colour ePaper signage display with the multi-award-winning Philips Tableaux Series, creating a brand new category for digital signage within the AV industry and supporting businesses across almost every vertical.

Now available in 13”, 25” and 32” size variants, with more to come, Philips Tableaux is widely recognised as the world’s most energy efficient digital signage display, capable of providing vivid 24/7 images while unplugged and entirely power free. With installations around the world, Philips Tableaux is a popular replacement for businesses seeking to swap out or digitise their paper-based communications (such as retail POS and menu boards), delivering instant sustainability benefits.

And the ePaper journey with Philips Professional Displays and its customers is about to get bigger.

Speaking to the media at Touch Taiwan, Martijn van der Woude, VP Global Marketing and Business Development at PPDS, revealed that the next evolutions of the Philips Tableaux range, which will include larger form factors for indoor and outdoor use, are nearing the final stages of testing and are set to be unveiled in the coming months.

Developing together

Mr. Martijn van der Woude, VP Global Marketing and Business Development at PPDS.

“We are delighted to join our friends and colleagues at E Ink here in Taiwan, celebrating 20 years of partnership together while teasing our next innovations,” said Mr. Martijn van der Woude, VP Global Marketing and Business Development at PPDS. “We were the first global display manufacturer to recognise the incredible benefits and opportunities – including sustainability – available through ePaper. Unsurprisingly, others are now joining us on the journey, and we are delighted to have pioneered this path for the industry. Continuing our incredible partnership with E Ink, we are in a prestigious position where we will always aim for the next step ahead to be at the forefront of innovation.”

Ms. Hui Lee, President of E Ink Netherlands office added, “At E Ink, we are proud to have continued our journey and our great relationship as a technology partner for Philips Professional Displays. Together with PPDS, our companies are based in both Europe and in Taiwan, allowing us to collaborate closely as we advance this incredible ePaper technology. With a growing range – in number and in size – of Philips Tableaux ePaper displays, together we are advancing our mission to deliver a more sustainable proposition for businesses around the world.”

No compromise on quality

“The most common question I’m asked about Philips Tableaux is when it will be available in a bigger size,” Martijn explained. “But it’s not that simple. We can only move as fast as the technology allows. Not all colour ePaper displays are made equally. Image quality and performance in both indoor and outdoor installations are often crucial to the experience and brand ambitions for our customers.

“This is particularly true for companies for whom colour accuracy needs to be precise. At Oracle Red Bull Racing, for example, the colour mix for the car liveries can change from race to race, depending on light conditions. Ensuring that consistent look and feel, always. The same is true for environments where ePaper displays may feature alongside other digital displays – inside and outside. That is one of the big reasons why Oracle Red Bull Racing selected Philips Professional Displays as their Team Partner…whether for their huge Philips LED walls or for paper replacement with Philips Tableaux, we make colour accuracy work for that brand experience.”

The perfect match

Mr. Bart Wouters, International Product Manager at PPDS

Mr. Bart Wouters, International Product Manager at PPDS notes that, at ISE 2025, there were a number of vendors showcasing larger colour ePaper sizes, leading to questions from the media and customers alike. However, Wouters explained that bigger doesn’t always mean better, and that focusing on image quality, colour accuracy, and performance in a range of lighting environments are key to acceptance of the technology by customers across the wider marketplace.

He continued, “Unfortunately, some of the larger ePaper displays we are seeing would fall short of the expectations of our customers, especially those seeking displays for indoor use. At PPDS, we don’t compromise on quality, bringing an ePaper signage range that answers on better colours, better performance, better display management – with Philips Wave remote device management via our Android System on Chip – and better power options, including Power over Ethernet. We are working closely with E Ink on this and we aim to continue our ePaper journey at the forefront, with more world-firsts yet to come.”

Steeped in history

PPDS was the first manufacturer to introduce ePaper signage displays to the market with the launch of the 25” Philips Tableaux model in 2023, but the roots of this technology – and partnership – trace back more than two decades.

Philips, with its heritage as a pioneer in display technologies since it introduced its first TV in the 1940s, was also instrumental in shaping the ePaper landscape, with the earliest ePaper research and development initiated by the product managers at Philips in the 1990s.

E Ink acquired Philips’ ePaper division in 2005, enabling the company to scale its manufacturing capabilities and drive technological advancements, firmly establishing itself as the world leader in ePaper technology.

These developments set the stage for innovations that continue to shape the digital signage and display industries today and were the foundations on which the Philips Tableaux range was developed.

Martijn concluded: “The journey of ePaper is a testament to the power of collaboration and leadership. Together, our companies are not only revolutionising display technology – we are bringing businesses everywhere forward for a more sustainable future.

“We look forward to continuing this incredible partnership and delivering breakthroughs in ePaper technology to the market. The next great examples of this are just around the corner, so stay tuned!

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / PPDS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 59