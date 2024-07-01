Powering Innovation – Kingston Technology Fuels Growth of its Partners

- Advertisement -

Kingston Technology has become a pivotal brand in the Indian memory and storage solutions market, celebrated for its revolutionary, reliable, and best-in-class products. With a significant presence in Kolkata, a key market for indigenous technology firms, Kingston’s influence has been instrumental in fostering growth and innovation. Here, we delve into the multifaceted support that Kingston provides to propel its partner’s growth.

Kingston Technology’s Stellar Support to its Partners

Arin Computer, a prominent technology player, was facing challenges in consistently delivering the level of performance and reliability expected by their discerning clientele. Recognizing this need, Arin Computer collaborated with Kingston Technology, benefiting from Kingston’s storage and memory products alongside valuable knowledge sharing throughout their partnership.

Elevating Excellence: Kingston’s Multi-Faceted Support

Kingston’s support to its partner has been three-pronged:

Leveraging Kingston’s Leadership Position : Access to the latest technology, updates, and market information ensures competitiveness and fosters innovation. Kingston’s top position in the market provides a distinct advantage, delivering cutting-edge technology and helping partners maintain leadership in their respective fields. This strategic advantage equips organizations with the tools needed to excel and stay ahead in a dynamic marketplace.

: Access to the latest technology, updates, and market information ensures competitiveness and fosters innovation. Kingston’s top position in the market provides a distinct advantage, delivering cutting-edge technology and helping partners maintain leadership in their respective fields. This strategic advantage equips organizations with the tools needed to excel and stay ahead in a dynamic marketplace. Exemplary Product Quality : No reported failures of Kingston SSDs and Memory products within Arin Power Servers over the past two years, has instilled confidence in the partner’s offerings, and henceforth in Kingston’s exemplary performance.

: No reported failures of Kingston SSDs and Memory products within Arin Power Servers over the past two years, has instilled confidence in the partner’s offerings, and henceforth in Kingston’s exemplary performance. Sharing Timely Demo Units: Kingston empowered the partner with its latest SSDs, and memory modules, to rigorously test performance and compatibility. The collaboration allowed the partner to fine-tune their products for seamless integration with Kingston’s components, ensuring its peak performance.

Mr. Arindam Basu, CEO, Arin Computer

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Arindam Basu, CEO, Arin Computer said, “We have proudly partnered with Kingston for the past two years, and their products have been indispensable to our success. Kingston’s SSDs and memory modules have consistently delivered exceptional performance, reliability, and seamless integration with our server models. Their proactive support, constant innovation, and unwavering quality have been invaluable in helping us meet the demands of our customers and maintaining a competitive edge.”

Excellent Business Growth with Kingston Technology

Kingston products have significantly contributed to remarkable business growth in various sectors for the partners. Leveraging Kingston’s server SSDs and memory solutions, organizations have achieved exemplary client satisfaction. Notably, during a pilot program for digital money at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Kingston’s Enterprise SSDs and memory played a crucial role in surpassing stringent performance requirements, highlighting their reliability and efficiency. Similarly, at the Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar, Kingston’s Data Center SSDs and memory supported AI research by meeting high computational demands, recognized for exceptional performance and stability.

Kingston’s Exceptional Customer Service

In sectors spanning government installations and industrial complexes, exceptional customer support is paramount. Kingston Technology’s robust customer support has been pivotal, meeting critical service needs and bolstering reputations for reliability and excellence. This partnership underscores a commitment to exceptional service, essential for maintaining operational integrity across diverse sectors.

Commenting on the service support quality, Arin Computer said, “Kingston is renowned for its excellent customer service across markets. The company was the first one to bring a lifetime warranty in memory modules, and henceforth has been a beacon of trust for customers across the markets. With a responsive after-sales team, any product issues are swiftly resolved, elevating the overall customer experience to the next level.”

Charting a course for success

Kingston’s partnership strategy is characterized by proactive support, next-gen technology, and unwavering reliability. By supplying high-quality components and offering invaluable support and expertise, Kingston has played a pivotal role in helping its partners chart a growth story in the highly competitive landscape of technology and computing. Going ahead as well, Kingston will continue to bolster the position of its partners across markets with its compelling products and solutions.

