Powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Compute E6 Shapes Deliver Breakthrough Cloud Performance and Efficiency

AMD announced 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors power the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Compute E6 Standard shapes. 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors, the world’s best server CPUs for enterprise, AI and cloud, enable OCI E6 shapes to deliver up to 2X in cost to performance, compared to the previous E5 instance generation based on testing by OCI.

The new OCI E6 shapes build on the success of the previous E5 generation to deliver leadership performance and cost efficiency for general-purpose and compute-intensive workloads. These shapes add to the selection of more than a thousand compute instance types available across the major cloud service providers powered by AMD EPYC processors.

Mr. Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Server Business, AMD

“The rapid adoption of AMD EPYC processors in the cloud underscores our ability to deliver innovative, high-performance solutions that enable our partners to create highly competitive cloud offerings,” said Mr. Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Server Business, AMD. “The combination of OCI’s flexible infrastructure and the performance of 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors helps customers accelerate their most demanding workloads while optimizing their cloud infrastructure.”

Mr. Donald Lu, senior vice president, Compute, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

“Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is committed to providing our customers with the best-performing, most cost-effective cloud solutions,” said Mr. Donald Lu, senior vice president, Compute, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “With the new OCI Compute E6 Standard shapes powered by AMD EPYC processors, we are delivering an exceptional combination of compute power, scalability, and efficiency that meets the demands of today’s most complex workloads.”

Availability and Customer Adoption

OCI E6 Standard bare metal instances and virtual machines are available today in multiple regions, including US East (Ashburn), US West (Phoenix), US Midwest (Chicago), Germany Central (Frankfurt), and UK South (London), with a rollout planned for additional regions in the coming months.

