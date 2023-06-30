Power-up Your Performance with Kingston’s RBV PC Solutions

- Advertisement - -

Kingston Technology introduced the specially curated RBV PC Solutions, which offer recommended memory and SSD product combinations to satisfy the diverse needs of PC users, including gamers, creators and more.

As the world’s largest independent producer of memory modules and the leader in channel SSD market share, Kingston is the No.1 brand for memory and SSD, excelling in product performance, reliability, customer service and warranty. Kingston uses only the best quality components in products, backed by 100% testing, to deliver top-tier performance and reliability to its customers. Kingston takes pride in providing fast and proactive customer service, with lifetime warranty available for all of its memory modules, and multi-year warranties on its SSD and USB drives.

To amp-up the experiences of gaming enthusiasts, content creators, day-to-day users and everyone in between, Kingston has specially curated the RBVmemory and SSD product combinations that guarantee compatibility and bring best-in-class performance.

Real Gamers : Highlighting remarkable performance and rewarding satisfaction, Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 and Kingston FURY Renegade SSD will satisfy gamers and overclockers’ need to push limits and achieve extreme performance.

: Highlighting remarkable performance and rewarding satisfaction, Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 and Kingston FURY Renegade SSD will satisfy gamers and overclockers’ need to push limits and achieve extreme performance. Bold Creators : Ensuring blazing speed to spark brilliant creativities for all 2D & 3D designers, live streamers and content creators, the recommended solution of Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 and Kingston KC3000 SSD will give an extra edge while keeping up to demanding workloads.

: Ensuring blazing speed to spark brilliant creativities for all 2D & 3D designers, live streamers and content creators, the recommended solution of Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 and Kingston KC3000 SSD will give an extra edge while keeping up to demanding workloads. Valued Users: Bringing validated efficiency for versatile works, Kingston ValueRAM DDR5 and Kingston NV2 SSD provide exceptional performance at an affordable price point for students, business owners, and users with general computing requirements.

“Kingston has always recognized the diverse needs of different kinds of PC users,” said Kingston. “We are extremely excited to help them unlock the best performance that fits their requirements with our RBV memory and SSD solutions.”

Starting from now till July 13th, 2023, with a purchase of any Kingston FURY RAM 8GB+, Kingston SATA SSD 240GB+, Kingston XS2000 SSD or Kingston PCIe 4.0 SSD, customers will receive an exclusive Kingston water bottle for free.

