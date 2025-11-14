Power up and start building your Empire today with MSI – Claim Your FREE Anno 117 – Pax Romana Game Key with a Selected MSI Product

MSI joins forces with Ubisoft to bring gamers an epic deal! From November 13 to December 13, 2025, purchase a selected MSI motherboard, chassis, liquid cooler, or power supply and receive a free PC game key for Anno 117: Pax Romana.
Power up and start building your empire today with MSI!
Uncover the secret of MEG, MPG, and MAG
MSI’s MEG, MPG, and MAG series are more than names — they’re the key to building your dream PC. MSI offers a wide range of products to meet different users’ needs, and each lineup guides builders across motherboards, chassis, liquid coolers, and power supplies, while maintaining consistent styles and performance tiers.
- MEG – MSI ENTHUSIAST GAMING
For elite gamers and PC enthusiasts who demand peak performance, cutting-edge innovation, and luxurious design.
- MPG – MSI PERFORMANCE GAMING
For passionate gamers and creators seeking power and style in perfect balance, combining strong performance with sleek aesthetics.
- MAG – MSI ARSENAL GAMING
For beginner or casual gamers who value reliable, stable performance at great value, offering a dependable foundation for every build.
From flagship MEG to performance MPG and mainstream MAG, every series makes it easy to find the perfect match for a balanced, harmonious, and dream-worthy PC build.
Anno 117: Pax Romana
Set in the grandeur of ancient Rome, Anno 117: Pax Romana invites players to govern the Empire’s provinces by building bustling cities, creating complex trade networks and forge meaningful alliances. As a Roman Governor, players decisions will have consequences – the cost of peace is theirs to decide. Just like building a powerful PC with MSI components, success in Anno 117: Pax Romana begins with a strong foundation – stability, performance, and innovation are key.
Visit here for the full eligible model list: https://in.msi.com/Promotion/anno-117
