Power up and start building your Empire today with MSI – Claim Your FREE Anno 117 – Pax Romana Game Key with a Selected MSI Product

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

MSI joins forces with Ubisoft to bring gamers an epic deal! From November 13 to December 13, 2025, purchase a selected MSI motherboard, chassis, liquid cooler, or power supply and receive a free PC game key for Anno 117: Pax Romana.

Power up and start building your empire today with MSI!

Uncover the secret of MEG, MPG, and MAG

MSI’s MEG, MPG, and MAG series are more than names — they’re the key to building your dream PC. MSI offers a wide range of products to meet different users’ needs, and each lineup guides builders across motherboards, chassis, liquid coolers, and power supplies, while maintaining consistent styles and performance tiers.

MEG – MSI ENTHUSIAST GAMING

For elite gamers and PC enthusiasts who demand peak performance, cutting-edge innovation, and luxurious design.

MPG – MSI PERFORMANCE GAMING

For passionate gamers and creators seeking power and style in perfect balance, combining strong performance with sleek aesthetics.

For passionate gamers and creators seeking power and style in perfect balance, combining strong performance with sleek aesthetics. MAG – MSI ARSENAL GAMING

For beginner or casual gamers who value reliable, stable performance at great value, offering a dependable foundation for every build.

From flagship MEG to performance MPG and mainstream MAG, every series makes it easy to find the perfect match for a balanced, harmonious, and dream-worthy PC build.

Anno 117: Pax Romana

Set in the grandeur of ancient Rome, Anno 117: Pax Romana invites players to govern the Empire’s provinces by building bustling cities, creating complex trade networks and forge meaningful alliances. As a Roman Governor, players decisions will have consequences – the cost of peace is theirs to decide. Just like building a powerful PC with MSI components, success in Anno 117: Pax Romana begins with a strong foundation – stability, performance, and innovation are key.

Visit here for the full eligible model list: https://in.msi.com/Promotion/anno-117

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 127