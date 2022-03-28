Uniline Unleashes Channel First Initiative 2022 to Upgrade of 800+ Partners across Verticals

- Advertisement -

Uniline Energy one of the country’s largest UPS manufacturers and a premier power solution enterprise having over 250+ service locations & country-wide presence, is said to unleash its “Channel First” initiative, a huge partners expansion and upgradation program for the FY 2022-23.

The company has set a target to garner over 800+ channel partners across – Power & Panel Manufacturers, IT & Communications Systems Integrators, Govt – GeM, Civil, Electrical, Medical, Healthcare, Security and Defense sectors.

Mr. Ravi Tiwari, Head – Channel Sales. Uniline energy system

Speaking to newsmen, Mr. Ravi Tiwari, Head – Channel Sales said, “with our existing team of 350 partners across India, we plan to extend our reach and aim to have over 800+ channel partners with our business road map “



Uniline Energy has lined up its latest Innovative UPS & Power Solution range around the ‘Made in India – Made for India – Engineered to Global Standards’ initiative that aims to deliver world class products for all applications. Uniline has delivered various prestigious projects worth 300 crores through previous fiscals ranging from – ERNET, E-Court, CCTNS & Mission critical installations for Defense & Aero-Space sectors.



With a target of 200 Crores in the coming fiscal, Uniline Energy is poised to aggressively enroll dedicated partners and impart trainings on its latest innovations, present & upcoming product range, application areas and sale abilities. The company plans to go an extra mile in training, up skilling partners for competitive bidding & sales so that they are able to provide the same solutions & confidence to the clients as the company has in the last three decades.

Mr. Rajneesh kumar manager – channel sales uniline energy solutions

“Uniline Energy has developed a ready ecosystem for its partners to ensure they stand advantageous on their future initiatives,” said Mr Rajneesh Kumar, Manager – Channel Sales. “We shall help them cultivate with Uniline’s customization edge to result in successfully securing orders.”



The company also has expanded its presence on the GeM platform quite rapidly, with a target to onboard 1,000 GeM Partners by year end. It recently delivered the prestigious e-Courts project worth over 1,000 Cr that empowered all courts across India to become completely online & connected.

