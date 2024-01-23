Power on a Budget – Best Laptops Under 35,000 INR

- Advertisement - -

In today’s rapidly advancing world of technology, it can be challenging to find a laptop that offers both high performance and affordability. However, there are some lesser-known options that can provide impressive features without straining your budget. Join us as we discover the top 5 laptops under 35,000 INR that strike a perfect balance between functionality, style, and value for money.

Infinix Inbook Y4 Max

The Infinix Y4 Max is powered by a 13th Generation Intel® Core™ processor giving a smooth, responsive, and seamless multitasking experience. With its slim and stylish design at 1.78Kg and 18 mm slim, its Al-Alloy metal body redefines lightweight luxury. The (16”) FHD Display boasts a 85% sRGB color gamut with 16:10 aspect ratio with a peak brightness of 350 nits. The 70Wh battery can juice up to 9-10 hours of video playback. Additional features include a backlit keyboard, 65 W Type-C Fast Charging, and DTS Audio processing.

The PC Connect feature includes screen mirroring and file sharing capabilities, allowing users to effortlessly project their Infinix smartphone screen onto the laptop for a more immersive display. Moreover, users can enjoy comprehensive end-to-end phone management directly from the laptop, providing seamless access and control over their Infinix smartphone.

Infinix Inbook Y2 Plus

The Infinix Y2 Plus is powered by a 11th Generation Intel® Core™ processor giving a smooth, responsive, and seamless multitasking experience. With its slim and stylish design and its Al-Alloy metal body redefines lightweight luxury. The (15.6”) FHD Display boasts a 85% sRGB color gamut with 16:10 aspect ratio with a peak brightness of 250 nits. The 60Wh battery can juice up to 9-10 hours of video playback. Additional features include a backlit keyboard, 65 W Type-C Fast Charging, and DTS Audio processing.

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3

The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 offers a perfect blend of portability and performance. Configurations with AMD Ryzen 5 or Intel Core processors, 8GB of RAM, and a choice between a sizable 1TB HDD or a swift 256GB SSD provide users with flexibility. The 15.6-inch Full HD display complements its sleek design, making it an attractive option for those on the move.

Asus VivoBook 14

The Asus VivoBook 14 stands out for its focus on both performance and portability. Configurations with AMD Ryzen 5 or Intel Core processors, 8GB of RAM, and a generous 512GB SSD provide a smooth user experience. The 14-inch Full HD display, coupled with its lightweight design, makes it an appealing option for those who value both power and convenience.

HP 14s

HP’s 14s series stands out for its reliability and versatility. Featuring either AMD Ryzen 5 or Intel Core i3/i5 processors, 8GB of RAM, and storage options ranging from a capacious 1TB HDD to a faster 256GB SSD, this laptop caters to diverse computing needs. The 14-inch Full HD display strikes a balance between screen real estate and portability, making it a versatile choice for both work and entertainment.

Conclusion

When it comes to laptops, affordability and quality don’t have to be mutually exclusive. This selection of laptops priced under 35,000 INR proves just that. Whether you value performance, design, or portability, there’s an option here for you. Don’t worry about breaking the bank, as these budget-friendly options offer both functionality and affordability. Make the most of your computing experience without compromising on quality. Choose one of these laptops and embrace the perfect blend of performance and affordability.

