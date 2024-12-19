Portronics Unveils PadMate – The Ultimate Companion for Apple iPad 10th Generation

- Advertisement -

Portronics, has launched the PadMate wireless keyboard case for the Apple iPad 10th Generation. This lightweight tablet accessory doubles as a protective case for the iPad and a productivity tool, thanks to the low profile backlit keyboard attached to it. Its elegant design makes it a perfect Christmas gift, blending in well in a corporate environment as well as on the study table at home.

The PadMate fits snugly on the iPad and around its camera module. Magnets in the case attach securely to the iPad’s rear panel, ensuring a firm and safe bond. The iPad rests in a dock with a rotating hinge, enabling the keyboard to be closed and used as a protective case when not in use.

The keyboard—which is extremely useful while editing documents, presentations and multimedia files—is powered by a built-in rechargeable battery and connects to the iPad via Bluetooth. The keys offer superior tactile feedback for a comfortable typing experience and feature a customizable multi-colour LED backlight that lets users work nonstop even in a dark room.

Power users will love the iPadOS compatible shortcuts on the keyboard. They have special keys that lets one effortlessly switch between apps, launch settings, fine-tune screen brightness, adjust volume levels and control multimedia playback effortlessly. A large trackpad on the keyboard gives a laptop-like experience, allowing an iPad user to control cursor movement, perform click actions and even use multi-touch gestures to perform quick actions on the tablet.

A power button on the keyboard lets the iPad user conserve battery by switching off the Bluetooth connection when not in use. A USB Type-C port is provided to recharge the keyboard, whenever required.

Pricing & Availability:

The Portronics PadMate is available for purchase at a discounted price of INR 5,099 on the company’s official website, backed by a 12-month warranty. You can also find the product on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com, and other leading online and offline stores.

