Portronics Launches Toad 8

Portronics has unveiled its latest innovation in wireless peripherals—the Toad 8 wireless mouse. Designed for modern users seeking a blend of functionality and style, the Toad 8 stands out with its sleek, transparent design and advanced features that promise an unparalleled user experience.

The Toad 8 is more than just a navigation tool; it’s an aesthetic and practical addition to any workspace. Its transparent casing and detachable magnetic top lend a contemporary touch, making it a standout accessory. Available in two striking colours, White and Purple, the Toad 8 is perfect for those who value both elegance and utility.

Dual Connectivity for Seamless Functionality

The Toad 8 offers the convenience of dual-mode wireless connectivity. Users can switch effortlessly between Bluetooth 5.3 and 2.4 GHz wireless connections, ensuring a fast and reliable connection across multiple devices. This versatility makes it an ideal companion for laptops, desktops, tablets, and even smartphones.

Quiet Efficiency Meets Comfort

Equipped with noise-free clicking buttons, the Toad 8 ensures a distraction-free working environment. The buttons deliver a soft, keyboard-like tactile feel while maintaining silent operation, making it an excellent choice for office setups or late-night work sessions.

Performance and Power

The Toad 8 features adjustable optical sensitivity up to 1600 DPI, allowing users to fine-tune its responsiveness for tasks ranging from casual browsing to precision-intensive design work. A built-in rechargeable battery ensures uninterrupted usage, eliminating the need for frequent battery replacements. Charging is a breeze with the USB Type-C port, which adds to its convenience and eco-friendly appeal.

Multitasking Made Easy

One of the standout features of the Toad 8 is its multi-device pairing capability. Users can connect it to multiple devices simultaneously and switch between them seamlessly. This feature is especially useful for professionals and multitaskers who frequently juggle tasks across various gadgets.

Pricing and Availability

The Portronics Toad 8 is now available on the company’s official website, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other leading online and offline stores. It comes with a 12-month warranty, underscoring Portronics’ commitment to quality and reliability.

