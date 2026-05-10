Portronics launches the ultimate PC gaming duo LED – RAVN Gaming Headset & Ki-Pad 5 Keyboard & Mouse Combo

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Portronics, a leading brand in consumer electronics and mobile accessories, launches the RAVN Wired Gaming Headset and Ki-Pad 5 Gaming Keyboard & Mouse Combo. Designed for gamers, streamers, and everyday users, both products combine performance and comfort with durable build quality and plug-and-play convenience, making them ideal for both gaming and work-from-home setups.

RAVN Wired Gaming Headset

The RAVN Wired Gaming Headset delivers an engaging audio experience with 40mm dynamic drivers, producing powerful bass, crisp highs, and balanced sound for gaming, music, and multimedia use. It supports dual connectivity via USB-A and 3.5mm AUX, ensuring seamless compatibility across PCs, laptops, gaming consoles, and smartphones. The headset also comes equipped with a flexible HD microphone for clear voice capture, enabling smooth in-game communication and virtual interactions.

Featuring a bold gaming aesthetic, the RAVN comes in a sleek matte black finish complemented by vibrant RGB LED lighting, adding a modern and futuristic touch to any setup. Optimised for long gaming sessions, it includes an adjustable headband and ultra-soft cushioned ear cups that ensure lasting comfort, along with passive noise isolation for a more focused experience. A durable 2-meter braided cable provides extended reach and tangle resistance, while the in-line volume control allows quick and convenient audio adjustments during game play.

Ki-Pad 5 Gaming Keyboard & Mouse Combo

The Ki-Pad 5 enhances any setup with a sleek black design and dynamic multi-colour RGB backlighting, complete with dedicated ON/OFF lighting control for a more personalised experience. The keyboard supports 19-key anti-ghosting, ensuring accurate, lag-free keystrokes even during intense gaming sessions. Paired with a 7-button ergonomic gaming mouse featuring adjustable DPI up to 3600, the combo enables precise control, smooth tracking, and faster movements across different gaming styles.

A durable 1.5-meter braided USB cable ensures stable, tangle-resistant connectivity, while the plug-and-play design allows instant setup without additional drivers, making it compatible with Windows PCs and laptops.

Pricing and Availability:

The Portronics RAVN Gaming Headset has an MRP of INR 2,499 and is currently available at a special price of INR 1,449 on www.portronics.com. The Portronics Ki-Pad 5 Gaming Keyboard & Mouse has an MRP of INR 2,999 and is presently available at a discounted price of INR 1,199 on www.portronics.com. Both products come with a 12-month warranty and can be purchased via the official Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other leading online and offline retail stores across India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Portronics

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