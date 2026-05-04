Portronics Launches Sky Cast – Wireless Type-C to HDMI Screen Cast for Big-Screen Experience Anywhere

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Portronics, a leading name in the consumer electronics and mobile accessories segment, has announced the launch of its latest innovation – Sky Cast Type-C to HDMI screen cast. Designed to seamlessly transform everyday spaces into immersive entertainment hubs, the Sky Cast combines portability with powerful performance. Ideal for presentations, streaming, gaming, and everyday viewing, the Sky Cast enables effortless connectivity and a superior large-screen experience.

Designed with a sleek and minimalist aesthetic, the Sky Cast features a sleek, compact body in a premium matte grey finish, paired with a lightweight aluminium build for durability and efficient heat dissipation. Its clean design and portable form factor make it easy to carry across workspaces, homes, or while travelling.

At its core, the Sky Cast enables instant wireless screen casting via an HDMI transmitter and receiver, eliminating the need for Wi-Fi or additional apps. With support for stunning 4K@50Hz resolution, it delivers sharp, vibrant, and immersive visuals for presentations, streaming, and gaming on larger screens. The true plug-and-play functionality ensures quick setup with low-latency, stable performance, making it ideal for both professional and personal use.

Enhancing usability, the device supports 100W Power Delivery pass-through charging, allowing users to keep their devices powered while casting, perfect for extended meetings, work sessions, or entertainment use. With stable wireless transmission of up to 10 meters, it is well-suited for meeting rooms, classrooms, and living spaces.

The Sky Cast is designed for seamless connectivity and ease of use, offering multiple input options including HDMI, USB, and wireless screen mirroring for connecting smartphones, laptops, streaming devices, and gaming consoles. It supports Type-C devices with DisplayPort Alt Mode or Thunderbolt, including MacBooks, Windows laptops, tablets, and compatible smartphones, making it a versatile solution across ecosystems. With intuitive operation and efficient heat management, it delivers a smooth, stable, and hassle-free user experience-even for first-time users.

Pricing and Availability

The Portronics Sky Cast is priced at INR 4,999 and is available for purchase on Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other leading online and offline retail stores across India. The product comes with a standard 1-year warranty.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Portronics

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