Portronics Launches Pico 14 – Compact, Portable, and Power-Packed Full HD Projector

Portronics, a leading name in consumer electronics, launches Pico 14, a pocket-sized projector designed to deliver a true cinema experience anywhere, anytime. Blending bright HD visuals, built-in smart streaming, and portable design, the Pico 14 is perfect for movie nights, gaming sessions, presentations, or warm gatherings—bringing big-screen entertainment into the palm of your hand.

Powered by Android 13, the Pico 14 comes preloaded with popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube, eliminating the need for additional streaming devices. Just switch it on, log in, and enjoy your favorite content instantly. Despite its compact form, the projector can cast visuals up to 100 inches with sharp 720p resolution and 1600 lumens brightness, making it ideal for both day and night use. With a 30,000-hour lamp life, it promises years of uninterrupted entertainment.

The Pico 14 isn’t just functional—it’s stylish too. With its rounded-square body, smooth edges, and minimal aesthetic, it fits seamlessly into any space, whether at home, in the office, or outdoors. Thoughtful design details, such as discreet ventilation slots, ensure quiet and efficient cooling, while its compact 250g build makes it incredibly easy to carry. Paired with a sturdy tripod for stable placement and a sleek remote for effortless control, the Pico 14 combines elegance with everyday convenience.

The Pico 14 takes the hassle out of setup with autofocus, remote focus control, auto vertical and manual horizontal keystone correction, optical zoom, auto source detection, and auto screen rotation, ensuring a crisp, aligned picture in seconds. Its built-in 3W speaker delivers clear audio, while multiple connectivity options—HDMI, USB-A, USB-C, AUX, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.4—allow seamless pairing with laptops, smartphones, consoles, or external speakers. Despite its compact 73×73×60 mm, 250 g design, it runs ultra-quiet at under 25 dB (Eco mode) and even accepts up to 4K input. For on-the-go use, the 4800 mAh rechargeable battery offers up to 60 minutes of wireless playtime, and a sturdy tripod is included for stable placement, making the Pico 14 as functional and versatile as it is portable.

Designed for everyday moments, the Portronics Pico 14 combines quiet performance, lasting durability, and dependable quality. Whether it’s back-to-back web series, a weekend gaming marathon, or an outdoor movie night, it delivers consistent performance without noise or overheating. Compact yet powerful, it adapts effortlessly to every occasion—bringing big-screen experiences wherever you go.

Availability & Warranty

The Portronics Pico 14 is priced at ₹28,349 and is available on Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and leading online and offline stores. It comes with a 12-month warranty for complete peace of mind.

