Portronics Launches Beem 570, a Feature-Rich Smart Projector for an Immersive Big-Screen Experience

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Portronics, a leading name in consumer electronics and mobile accessories, has expanded its projector portfolio with the launch of the Beem 570, a feature-rich smart projector designed to deliver an immersive big-screen viewing experience. Building on its Beem series, the new addition brings enhanced visuals, smarter functionality, and seamless streaming in a compact, versatile design.

Featuring a sleek silver finish and a 270-degree adjustable design, the Beem 570 adapts easily to different spaces from bedrooms to living rooms. It offers native 1080p Full HD resolution with up to 10,000 lumens brightness, delivering sharp visuals and vibrant colours. With support for screen sizes of up to 120 inches and a long-lasting lamp life of up to 50,000 hours, it is well-suited for movies, gaming, sports, and presentations.

Powered by Whale TV OS with an Android 13-based interface, the projector comes with pre-installed streaming apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and JioHotstar, enabling a seamless, device-free entertainment experience. Smart features like autofocus, auto keystone correction, auto alignment, and obstacle avoidance ensure quick and hassle-free setup.

The projector also delivers a well-rounded multimedia experience with its built-in 5W speaker, offering clear and balanced audio for everyday viewing. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and versatile connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, ensuring seamless compatibility with smartphones, laptops, and other devices. Additionally, wireless screen mirroring allows effortless, cable-free content casting.

Focused on convenience and modern entertainment needs, the Beem 570 combines portability and powerful performance, making it a reliable solution for users looking to upgrade their viewing experience without complex installations.

Pricing and Availability:

The Portronics Beem 570 is priced at INR 19,999 and is available for purchase on Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other leading online and offline retail stores across India. The product comes with a 12-month warranty.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Portronics

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