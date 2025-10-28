Portronics Launches Beem 550 – A Smart LED Projector Designed for Effortless Entertainment Anywhere

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Portronics, one of India’s leading consumer electronics brands, has announced the launch of its latest innovation — the Beem 550 Smart LED Projector. Designed for effortless entertainment, Beem 550 blends powerful performance with convenience, letting you enjoy cinematic moments anytime, anywhere.

With its native 1080p HD resolution and 6000 lumens brightness, the Beem 550 delivers crisp, detailed visuals that stay bright and vibrant, even in well-lit spaces. The auto focus and auto keystone correction ensure a perfectly aligned picture every time—no manual adjustments needed.

Adding to the experience is the in-built telescopic monopod stand, allowing easy height and angle tuning for the ideal setup. Whether you’re watching your favorite movie, hosting a game night, or presenting at work, Beem 550 adapts seamlessly to your space with a screen size of up to 100 inches.

The projector also features a 5W bottom-mounted speaker that fills the room with clear, rich sound, eliminating the need for external speakers. Running on the Android TV operating system, it comes with built-in OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube—so you can stream directly without connecting any extra device.

Connectivity is effortless with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI, USB, and AUX ports, allowing quick pairing with smartphones, laptops, or gaming consoles. Compact, foldable, and easy to carry, the Beem 550 is truly a plug-and-play projector built for modern lifestyles.

With a lamp life of up to 40,000 hours, and a contrast ratio of 2000:1, this smart LED projector delivers consistent performance for years, whether at home, in the office, or on the go.

Pricing & Availability

The Portronics Beem 550 Smart LED Projector is available at an introductory price of ₹9,999, backed by a 12-month warranty. It can be purchased via Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other leading online and offline stores across India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Portronics

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 135