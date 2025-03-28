Portronics Launches Beem 520: A Smart LED Projector for Big Entertainment in a Compact Form

- Advertisement -

Portronics, India’s most loved gadget brand, has added its latest innovation in the home entertainment segment – Beem 520, a Compact & Smart LED projector crafted for immersive, wire-free binge sessions. With its sleek design and impressive performance, the Beem 520 is poised to redefine how you experience entertainment indoors or out.

No more small screens

The Beem 520 is for anyone tired of squinting at laptop screens or crowding around TVs. With its native 720p HD resolution and 2200 lumens brightness, the projector casts bright, balanced visuals that hold up even in daylight. Whether deep into a movie marathon, catching up on your favorite series, or flipping through YouTube rabbit holes, the image quality doesn’t disappoint.

Content, no cables attached

Pre-loaded with essential OTT apps like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and Prime Video, Beem 520 is truly plug-and-play. There’s no need for extra streaming sticks or tangled HDMI setups. Just switch it on, connect to Wi-Fi, and you’re ready to lose yourself in your watchlist.

Design that is easy to move and set up

Minimal in design and finished in soft white, the Beem 520 blends seamlessly into any space. Built with practicality in mind, it features atelescopic stand that allows easy height and angle adjustments without needing extra support. The tiltable head and automatic vertical keystone correction ensure a perfectly aligned frame every time. For a more permanent setup, the Beem 520 is also ceiling mountable, offering flexibility in placement for an optimal viewing experience.

Surprisingly good sound. No soundbar needed

For those who appreciate simplicity, the Beem 520 delivers decent built-in audio thanks to its 3W integrated speakers. It’s not going to replace your surround setup, but it doesn’t need to. It’s perfect for casual viewing or when you’re packing light for an impromptu outdoor movie night.

Small device, big screen feel

From just 2 metres away, you get a crisp 62-inch screen. Pull it back to 2.8 metres, and it scales up to an 88-inch display. Whether you’re projecting onto a white wall or a dedicated screen, the Beem 520 adapts to your space without fuss.

Pricing and Availability

At an introductory price of INR 6,999, the Beem 520 offers a truly accessible route to big-screen entertainment at home—without the bulk, cost, or complexity of traditional setups. The projector is now available on company’s official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in and other leading online and offline stores across India.

