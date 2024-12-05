Portronics Launches Beem 500 Smart LED Projector

- Advertisement -

Portronics, Launches yet another high-quality entertainment device for homes. Presenting the Beem 500, a Smart LED Projector with up to 8K Ultra HD Support resolution that will transform any room into an immersive private cinema hall, game zone, or conference room for movies, first person shooters, and presentations.

High on Resolution & Connectivity

The projector has a 1080p Full HD native resolution and, if required, also has the ability to scale to 8K Ultra HD resolution where supported. It houses a 6700 Lumens LED lamp – in a dust-free fully-sealed optical engine for durability and longevity—which beams sharp images and vibrant colours at high levels of brightness.

Movie enthusiasts and binge-watchers can indulge in endless entertainment by streaming directly from their smartphone, laptop, or tablet. Alternatively, they can explore pre-loaded OTT apps such as Hotstar, Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube on the projector. With its ability to project up to a 120-inch display, the Beem 500can transform any space into a home theatre, delivering a truly cinematic experience.

For audio, the Beem 500 Smart Projector delivers impressive sound with its room-filling 16W speakers. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity minimize cable clutter, allowing users to seamlessly pair the projector with external speakers or headphones for an enhanced, immersive experience. Additionally, the projector offers versatile connectivity options, including an HDMI port for laptops or gaming consoles, two USB ports for media playback from external storage devices, an Ethernet (RJ45) port for stable wired internet connectivity, and an AUX audio output to connect external speakers.

Intelligent Set-up & Control

The Beem 500 Smart Projector is designed for hassle-free setup and operation. For instance, non-technical folk can depend on the ‘Intelligent Screen Alignment’ feature to detect the screen area and activate auto keystone adjustment for a perfectly rectangular viewing area, and automatic focus for sharp visuals.

Adding to its convenience, the Smart Obstacle Detection feature ensures an uninterrupted viewing experience. By pressing a dedicated button on the remote control, the projector identifies any obstacles between it and the projection wall or screen and adjusts the imagery to avoid the obstructed area, ensuring a clear and optimal display.

Looking for favourite shows has also become easier. A voice-enabled remote control with quick access buttons is included with the Beem 500. It lets users effortlessly launch their favourite OTT streaming app and speak into the built-in mic to search for their favourite movies and TV show names with voice commands.

Pricing & Availability:

The Portronics Beem 500 Smart Projector is available for purchase in two colours (black and white) at an introductory price of just INR 39,999 on the company’s official website, backed by a 12-month warranty. You can also find the product on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com, and other leading online and offline stores.

