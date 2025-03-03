Portronics launches a collection of Van-Gogh Painting Style-inspired Wireless Mice or TOADS

- Advertisement -

Portronics, a leading name in innovative consumer electronics, is blending art with functionality through its new series of wireless mice Toad III Plus. Combining the timeless beauty of Van Gogh’s iconic painting styles with cutting-edge technology, the collection features 6-button wireless mice available in three stunning variants. Perfect for art lovers and tech enthusiasts alike, these stylish, high-performance devices bring creativity to your workspace.

Portronics’ Van Gogh-inspired wireless mice combine cutting-edge technology with artistic design for a seamless user experience. Featuring wireless connectivity with BT 5.3 and 2.4 GHz RF, these mice offer a reliable, lag-free connection across multiple devices. The rechargeable battery ensures long-lasting power, while dual-device pairing allows users to effortlessly switch between devices, boosting productivity. Additionally, the silent clicking feature creates a quiet, distraction-free environment, making these mice perfect for home, office, or shared workspaces.

Designed for both aesthetics and comfort, the Toad III Plus features an illustrated top surface showcasing Van Gogh’s mesmerizing brushwork, bringing a unique artistic touch to everyday technology. Short, thick brush strokes in shades of blue, yellow, orange, white, green, and red capture the essence of Van Gogh’s vibrant beauty, particularly inspired by his iconic Starry Night. The comfortable silicon grip enhances usability, providing a firm yet soft hold for prolonged use. Additionally, the Type-C charging port ensures convenient and fast charging, keeping the device powered without hassle.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Jasmeet Singh, Founder & Director, of Portronics said, “At Portronics, we are committed to bringing innovation to everyday products that enhance user experience. With the launch of TOAD III PLUS, we are stepping into the artistic tech segment with a product that blends smooth performance technology, convenience, and aesthetic appeal. Our focus with this product is to provide both functionality and aesthetic appeal.”

The wireless mice have two side buttons, allowing users to easily navigate between the Next Page and the Previous Page, enhancing productivity. Additionally, a button above the scrolling wheel adjusts DPI sensitivity, giving users precise control over cursor speed for different tasks. Designed with both ergonomic comfort and aesthetic appeal, these mice offer a seamless user experience. Their lightweight and portable design ensures easy handling, making them ideal for both home and on-the-go use, without compromising performance.

Pricing & Availability

The Van Gogh-inspired wireless mice by Portronics are available at an introductory price of ₹799 and come with a 12-month warranty for a worry-free experience. Customers can purchase them from the official website Portronics.com, as well as Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other leading online and offline stores.

