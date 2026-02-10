Portronics Introduces Vader X – A High-Precision Wired Gaming Mouse Built for Speed, Control, and Style

- Advertisement -

Portronics, a well-known name in consumer electronics and mobile accessories, has expanded its gaming portfolio with the launch of Vader X, a performance-driven wired gaming mouse designed to meet the demands of competitive and casual gamers alike. Combining precision tracking, customizable controls, and a striking RGB design, Vader X is engineered to deliver a responsive and immersive gaming experience.

At the heart of Vader X is a high-precision optical gaming sensor that delivers up to 7000 FPS, ensuring smooth tracking, accurate movement, and consistent responsiveness, even during intense gaming moments. Whether navigating fast-paced FPS battles or executing precise manoeuvres in strategy and MOBA games, the sensor is built to keep up with every action.

Vader X offers adjustable DPI levels up to 12,800, allowing gamers to fine-tune sensitivity based on their gameplay preferences. Lower DPI settings enable precise aiming, while higher DPI levels support swift movements and rapid screen navigation, giving players complete control over their in-game performance.

Designed for enhanced functionality, the mouse comes with seven programmable buttons that can be customised using dedicated software. This enables users to assign macros, shortcuts, and commands, helping them react faster and play smarter during competitive sessions. Adding to the overall gaming appeal is customizable RGB lighting, which brings a vibrant visual edge to gaming setups while enhancing immersion during long hours of play.

Comfort has been a key focus in the design of Vader X. Its ergonomic shape supports a natural grip, reducing hand strain and offering better control during extended gaming, streaming, or work sessions. The wired design ensures stable and uninterrupted performance, while the rugged 1.5-metre braided cable enhances durability for long-term use.

With universal plug-and-play compatibility, Vader X works seamlessly across laptops, desktops, and supported gaming systems, making it a versatile choice for gamers looking for reliable performance without complexity.

Pricing and Availability:

The Portronics Vader X Wired Gaming Mouse is priced at ₹599 and available in Black and Blue. The product can be purchased from the official Portronics website, major e-commerce platforms, and authorised retail stores across India. The mouse comes with a 12-month warranty.

