Portronics Introduces My Buddy K9 Laptop Stand to Revolutionise the Way Professionals Work

- Advertisement - -

In today’s fast-paced digital world, we spend an increasing amount of time working on laptops at home and office. Though the portable computing device may prove to be highly productive that allows you to work from anywhere, many recent surveys have also reported potential health issues due to poor ergonomics and bad sitting posture. A simple addition, such as an ergonomic laptop stand, can significantly help reduce known fatigue. Leading innovator in the digital and portable consumer electronics market, Portronics introduces the latest product in its ergonomic office solutions segment – My Buddy K9 Laptop Stand. Designed to revolutionise the way professionals work, this cutting-edge accessory offers unparalleled comfort, convenience, and productivity enhancement for laptop users.

Key features of the Portronics My Buddy K9 include:

360° Rotation: Featuring a 360-degree rotating base, that helps you easily turn around the laptop stand to any side of the desk.

Posture Correction: Owing long hours of sitting at a workstation can prove hazardous to your posture. Having the right elevation is the key here and My Buddy K9 does the job well.

Enhanced Comfort: Specifically designed to provide optimum comfort through its multiple adjustable elevation levels to give you the required comfort while working.

Better Compatibility: Compatible with laptops and tablets of any size (10” to 17”), work carefree without space and size issues.

Sturdy Carbon Steel Frame: A rugged, strong, and sturdy Carbon Steel body designed to support up to 510kg of weight.

Ventilated Design: Through the naturally ventilated base, your laptop gets better heat dissipation. And being fan-less too, you can work peacefully without any noise.

Anti-slip Silicone Pads: With specially designed anti-slip silicone pads that hold your tablet or laptop in place, you can now work seamlessly without the fear of it slipping or moving around.

The Portronics My Buddy K9 provides a sleek and versatile solution for home and office users by elevating the laptop and/or tablet to an optimal viewing and typing height. By promoting proper posture, reducing strain, and improving airflow, this stand creates an ergonomic workspace that maximises comfort and minimises the risk of musculoskeletal problems. With its minimalist aesthetic and premium finish, the My Buddy K9 seamlessly integrates into any modern office or home environment, complementing the user’s personal style.

Availability: The Portronics My Buddy K9 Laptop Stand is available in the market in two color variants Black and White. Backed with 12-month warranty users can purchase this product from the company’s official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other leading online and offline stores.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.