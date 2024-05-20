Portronics Introduces Bubble Square

- Advertisement -

Planning a vacation or a busy business trip with multiple stops, Packing your bulky laptop and accessories can be a hassle. But what if you could simply bring along a wireless keyboard instead and transform your smartphone or tablet into a fully functional workstation. The compact Bubble Square from Portronics, an industry leader in digital and portable consumer electronics in India, lets you instantly create a mobile workspace wherever you go.

Say goodbye to carrying bulky laptops for work and entertainment. With cloud services and global internet connectivity, your smartphone becomes your next-gen workstation, fitting snugly in your pocket. All you need is a wireless compact keyboard in your bag for added convenience. The Bubble Square offers unmatched portability and space-saving features, providing you with a full-sized keyboard wherever you need it. Crafted from durable ABS materials, this keyboard includes a built-in holder for smartphones and tablets, ensuring optimal viewing angles while keeping your device within reach.

Offering dual connectivity modes — Bluetooth and RF — the Portronics Bubble Square pairs effortlessly with your smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops. Bluetooth v5.3 handles mobile devices, while the included USB 2.4GHz RF receiver connects to desktops and laptops. You can simultaneously pair the keyboard with up to three devices and switch between them instantly using a dedicated switch. Despite its compact size, the Bubble Square features a full-size layout including a numeric keypad, ensuring comfortable typing and ergonomic design. Each key is well-spaced to prevent fatigue during extended typing sessions. Plus, navigate with ease using multimedia hotkeys for volume control, media playback, and other functions without disrupting your workflow.

The Portronics Bubble Square is available in the market at a price point of INR 849 in Pink, Green, and Purple. Backed by a 1-year warranty, you can find it on major online retailers like Amazon.in and Flipkart.com, as well as in select offline stores.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Portronics

