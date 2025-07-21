Portronics Introduces Bubble 3.0 – A Wireless Keyboard Designed for Today’s Multitaskers

- Advertisement -

Portronics, one of India’s most trusted consumer tech brands, has unveiled its latest innovation – Bubble 3.0, a wireless keyboard built to keep up with modern work habits. Combining thoughtful design, smart functionality, and effortless compatibility, Bubble 3.0 is aimed at users who want a single keyboard for everything – whether it’s a laptop, tablet, or smartphone.

Designed for Comfort and Style

Typing on Bubble 3.0 feels natural and easy, thanks to its low-profile keys and X-structure mechanism that provides balanced, quiet keystrokes. The rounded keys with a subtle concave shape are designed to reduce finger strain, while the slim frame gives it a sleek look that fits any workspace. For those who type for long hours, the dual-height adjustment feature makes it easy to find the most comfortable angle, ensuring a better posture and reducing wrist fatigue.

Switch Between Devices in Seconds

In a world where multitasking is the norm, Bubble 3.0 ensures you stay connected without the clutter. The keyboard can pair with up to four devices at once—three via Bluetooth 5.3 and one using a 2.4GHz USB receiver. Switching between them is seamless, making it perfect for those who juggle between a laptop for work, a tablet for meetings, and a smartphone for quick replies.

Packed With Smart Features

Bubble 3.0 is more than just a keyboard. It comes with a full-size layout, complete with a numpad and multimedia keys for quick access to essential functions. A built-in stand allows you to dock your phone or tablet securely, while the scratch-proof silicone padding keeps your devices safe. The keyboard also integrates Microsoft Copilot, letting you access AI assistance and voice commands right at your fingertips.

Powering these features is a rechargeable battery that charges via a Type-C port, with a low-battery indicator to alert you when it’s time to plug in. Once charged, it can run for days, making it reliable for both work and leisure.

Universal Compatibility

Whether you use Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, or even a smart TV, Bubble 3.0 works effortlessly without additional drivers. It’s lightweight, portable, and ideal for those who move between home, office, and on-the-go work setups.

Pricing and Availability

The Portronics Bubble 3.0 wireless keyboard is available at an introductory price of ₹999 (MRP ₹2,999). It can be purchased from the Portronics website, as well as leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and through offline retail stores across India. The product comes with a 12-month warranty.

