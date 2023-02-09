Portronics Debuts into the Gaming Industry with ‘Hydra 10’- Compact Wireless RGB Keyboard

- Advertisement - -

Unleash those true gaming skills within you with a gaming keyboard that helps you take complete control over your game. India’s leading player, and provider of Innovative, Digital, and Portable gadgets, Portronics announces its debut in the gaming industry with its first Wireless RGB Gaming Keyboard ‘Hydra 10’. The keyboard has a premium build with some of the latest technologies to help you upgrade your gaming skills while promising a great user experience and complete compatibility between multiple device types.

Built especially for gamers, the Hydra 10 is meant for comfortable and quick moves using highly tactile and user-replaceable maintenance-free RED mechanical switches for a responsive and pain-free clicking experience. The keys are backlit with RGB LEDs that produce 16.8 million colours with 20 different customisation options to help elevate your gaming rig looks.

Designed for extreme connectivity and compatibility across multiple devices and platforms, the Portronics Hydra 10 can connect using 2 different modes — Bluetooth V5.0 and 2.4GHz Wireless receiver. You can easily pair and connect this keyboard with 4 different devices at the same time — 3 using Bluetooth and one using the wireless 2.4GHz nano receiver on a laptop or desktop. The keyboard is powered using a 1000mAh in-built rechargeable battery that charges over a USB-C port. When you run out of charge, you can connect this as a wired keyboard and enjoy the ultimate lag-free gaming experience using the USB-C cable. The USB-C Port offers fast charging that can give you 5 days of wireless use with just 1 hour of charging.

Get yourself a Portronics Hydra 10 and completely change the way you work and play. The gaming keyboard is engineered to elevate your performance in work and play while bringing superior multi-device and multi-platform connectivity along with the great user experience one can expect. The keyboard is designed with an extremely compact 68-key form factor (580g) keeping in mind high portability for those who travel a lot.

Portronics Hydra 10 RGB Gaming Keyboard is available in the market at a discounted price of INR 2,999 backed with a 12 months warranty. Users can buy this product from the company’s official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other leading online and offline stores across India.

