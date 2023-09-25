Pop Your Style Join the survey and quiz for a chance to win a special gift

- Advertisement - -

MSI, a leading manufacturer of PC hardware, announces the Pop Your Style event. Join the survey and quiz for a chance to win a special gift.

At the end of October, MSI will offer the best deal for the brand-new lineup of PC cases – MPG GUNGNIR 300R AIRFLOW, MPG GUNGNIR 300R AIRFLOW WHITE, MPG GUNGNIR 300P AIRFLOW. Craft your unique PC style effortlessly with the MSI MPG GUNGNIR series PC case. Explore the user-friendly MPG GUNGNIR 300 series PC case by participating in a survey and quiz. Seize the opportunity to win an exclusive prize! All of the listed PC cases can help you enhance your gaming or content-creating experience.

The Pop Your Style event starts from the 20th of September 2023 (00:01 local time) to the 30th of November 2023 (23:59 local time). Take the survey and quiz on the landing page (https://in.msi.com/Landing/pop-your-style), users will get a chance to win a $20 USD Steam code and a chance to win a customized MPG GUNGNIR 300R AIRFLOW PC case. The survey and quiz lucky draw winners will be announced on the landing page and by the winners’ registered email by the 15th of December 2023. The Steam code will be sent via the user’s registered email. You can check out other MSI campaigns on the Promotion Page.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

