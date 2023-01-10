Polymatech Introduces Next-Gen Horticulture LED Grow Light – Ravaye

- Advertisement - -

Polymatech Electronics, India’s first semiconductor chip manufacturer specializing in Opto-semiconductors, announced today the launch of its new horticulture LED products: Ravaye full-spectrum packages and modules, as well as monochromatic LEDs. Aimed at providing enhanced greenhouse and vertical farming lighting for professional horticulture applications, these products set a new standard with their broader spectrum of light for faster and healthier plant growth, improved farming environments, and reduced lighting system costs.

Full-spectrum light includes a range of wavelengths from Yellow – Green – Blue – Red, creating a blend of light that promotes healthier plant growth by accelerating photosynthesis, strengthening plant immunity, and increasing nutritional value. Polymatech offers a wide variety of wavelength combinations in their Ravaye line to meet the diverse design needs of horticulture lighting manufacturers.

Eswara Rao Nandam, Founder and President of Polymatech Electronics

Commenting on the launch of the new product, Eswara Rao Nandam, Founder and President of Polymatech Electronics said, “Ravaye represents a new level of excellence in Polymatech products. It will revolutionise vertical farming, hydroponics, and horticulture applications. The innovative use of LED lighting enhances nutritious plant growth and can also help lower a farmer’s lighting system costs, increasing profitability in many ways. We specialized in Opto-semiconductors and we have now expanded our products into farming lighting that provides full-spectrum solutions for crop needs. With this new cutting-edge technology, the dream of ‘farmer everyone AND farming everywhere.”

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global horticulture lighting market is expected to grow from $6.19 billion in 2022 to $19.87 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate of 18.1% in the forecast period. In order to support this explosive expansion, key global players are planning to launch advanced technology-based indoor lighting through partnerships and collaborations. Polymatech’s Ravaye LED packages are now in mass production for lighting manufacturers and growers worldwide, and the modules will be available starting in March 2023.

In another development at Polymatech, Eswara Rao Nandam, Founding President of the company added, “It gives me immense pleasure to announce that our COB chips and developed high-power light fixtures have received accreditation from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). These products can be used in airports, stadiums, seaports, bus terminals, railway stations, film shootings, streetlights, and large areas such as crossroads for illumination and safety measures. Enabled by Polymatech’s advanced technology, we are the only 100% Made in India light fixture company that offers an unconditional replacement for up to three years if there is no physical damage.”

