PNY Welcomes Devanshu Bajpai as New Sales Leader in India

PNY Technologies, a global provider of components and solutions for the artificial intelligence, HPC, data centre and professional visualization markets, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Devanshu Bajpai as its new Sales Leader in India. With an impressive background in sales and a proven track record of driving revenue growth, Devanshu Bajpai brings valuable expertise and leadership to the organization.

As the Sales Leader, Devanshu Bajpai will be responsible for spearheading PNY’s sales strategies, and fostering strategic partnerships. With a focus on the PNY solutions dedicated to professional such as NVIDIA Professional Graphic boards, he will drive the company’s sales efforts, expand market reach, and ensure exceptional client satisfaction.

Devanshu Bajpai joins PNY with his extensive experience in the sector. He has a demonstrated ability to develop and execute innovative sales strategies, build high-performance teams, and deliver exceptional results. His deep understanding of market dynamics and customer needs will be instrumental in driving the company’s growth and market expansion.

Jérôme Bélan, CEO at PNY

Commenting on the appointment, Jérôme Bélan, CEO at PNY said, “We are delighted to welcome Devanshu Bajpai to our team as our new Sales Leader in India. We are confident that he will elevate our sales efforts to new heights, strengthen customer relationships, and drive our company’s success.”

Devanshu Bajpai expressed excitement about joining PNY, stating, “I am honored to be joining PNY and leading the sales team during this exciting phase of growth. I am committed to delivering exceptional results, fostering collaboration, and ensuring our customers receive the highest level of service. Together, we will seize new opportunities and achieve remarkable success.”

PNY is confident that Devanshu Bajpai’s appointment will further strengthen its position in the market and enhance its ability to meet customer needs effectively. The company remains committed to delivering innovative solutions, maintaining outstanding customer relationships, and achieving sustainable growth.

