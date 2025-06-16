PNY Technologies Powers Next-Gen Creativity and Enterprise Performance with Cutting-Edge Professional Graphics Solutions

- Advertisement -

PNY Technologies is a global leader in flash memory cards, USB flash drives, solid state drives, mobile accessories, and graphics cards. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Devanshu Bajpai, National Sales Manager (Professional Solutions) – India, PNY Technologies shares insights on their latest GPU innovations, target customers, and market leadership.

Tell us about some of PNY’s latest innovations in the professional graphics segment.

One of our most powerful offerings is the 6000 Blackwell, equipped with 96GB DDR7 memory, designed to meet the demands of heavy workloads. Alongside, our ARGB 5090, 5080, and 5070 series are gaining strong traction for their performance and value.

Who are the main users of these advanced GPUs?

We’re seeing a surge in demand from enterprise data centers and content creators. Today’s users expect high performance and reliability—and our solutions provide exactly that. These GPUs are not just about speed, they’re about smarter investment in graphics performance.

How does PNY differentiate itself in the competitive GPU landscape?

With a legacy spanning over 40 years, PNY stands out by offering the full range of NVIDIA solutions—both hardware and software—across professional, GeForce, and consumer categories. Few brands in the world can claim this comprehensive coverage.

Any message you’d like to share with professionals and creators?

Choose PNY for unmatched quality, performance, and support. Whether you’re editing, designing, or building at scale, our graphics solutions are built to empower your work.

