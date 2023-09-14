PNY Technologies Announces New Distributor, ACRO, in India to Provide Enhanced Service and Technical Support

- Advertisement - -

PNY Technologies, a global leader in high value-added solutions in HPC, Artificial Intelligence environments and computing components, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with ACRO as its new distributor in India. ACRO, a prominent player in the Indian IT distribution industry, will also provide comprehensive service, technical support, and Return Merchandise Authorization (RMA) support to PNY customers in the region.

India, with its burgeoning ecosystem of startups and a growing prominence in AI, Animation, and Machine Learning, has become a global hub for innovation and technological advancement. This partnership between ACRO and PNY Technologies is set to catalyze this growth by delivering enterprise-grade solutions and support that cater to the evolving needs of the Indian market.

Jérôme Belan CEO of PNY.

“Collaborating with ACRO in India marks a significant step forward for PNY Technologies. We’re excited to partner with a distributor that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence. This strategic alliance reaffirms our dedication to providing top-tier technology solutions to the dynamic Indian market.”, said Jérôme Belan CEO of PNY.

“As the head of visualization at PNY Technologies, I see this partnership with ACRO as a game-changer for the graphics and visualization industry in India. Together, we’ll empower creative professionals and businesses with cutting-edge GPU solutions, driving advancements in AI, Animation, and Machine Learning.”, added Pete Butler, PNY Head of Visualization.

Devanshu Bajpai, National Sales Head, PNY

Devanshu Bajpai, National Sales Head, PNY shares that “PNY’s expansion in India has always been driven by our commitment to delivering value to our customers. With ACRO onboard, we’re poised to offer unparalleled service and support. This partnership reinforces our focus on building strong customer relationships and serving the diverse technology needs of businesses across the country.”

Mr. Himanshu Jain, CEO of ACRO

Mr. Himanshu Jain, CEO of ACRO, expressed his excitement about this collaboration, stating, “India has already established itself as a global hub for startups, and it is now gaining prominence in the fields of AI, Animation, and Machine Learning. With the partnership between ACRO and PNY Technologies, we are not only thrilled but also assured that we can meet India’s increasing demand for enterprise-grade solutions and actively contribute to this ongoing revolution. Looking forward to unfolding a new chapter in India’s IT distribution industry.”

This partnership signifies a milestone for PNY Technologies as it strengthens its commitment to providing cutting-edge technology solutions to its customers in India. ACRO’s extensive distribution network and dedicated service and RMA support will ensure that PNY products are readily available and backed by world-class service throughout the country.

PNY Technologies and ACRO are both committed to fostering innovation and delivering superior products and support to customers in India. This collaboration aims to empower businesses and individuals by providing them with the tools they need to thrive in the dynamic and fast-paced technology landscape.

