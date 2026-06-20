PNY Technologies and Acro Strengthen India’s Enterprise AI Ecosystem with Next-Generation Solutions

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PNY Technologies, a global leader in high-value solutions for HPC, AI environments, and computing components, is expanding its footprint in India with Acro Engineering Company as its authorized distributor for the region.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Peter Butler, Head of Sales, Professional Visualization EMEAI, PNY Technologies and Mr. Himanshu Jain, Director, Acro Engineering Company, share insights on their strategic partnership, AI innovation, enterprise computing, and emerging growth opportunities.

PNY Technologies and Acro Engineering have shared a long-standing partnership. How do you view this relationship today?

Mr. Peter Butler: Our partnership with Acro Engineering has evolved significantly over the years and continues to grow stronger. Acro is not only a trusted distribution partner but also a strategic ally for PNY in the Indian market. As enterprise computing, AI, and advanced visualization technologies gain momentum, we see tremendous opportunities to expand our collaboration and support customers with cutting-edge solutions.

Mr. Himanshu Jain: The relationship with PNY has been extremely rewarding. Acro has traditionally been known as a leading gaming distribution house in India, but over the last few years, we have successfully expanded into the enterprise segment. With PNY’s strong portfolio and technology leadership, our enterprise division has witnessed remarkable growth, and we are confident about scaling the business significantly in the coming years.

What are the latest innovations and solutions that PNY is bringing to the market?

Mr. Peter Butler: One of the most exciting introductions is the NVIDIA DGX Spark, a compact yet powerful AI computing platform designed for machine learning, deep learning, and AI development workloads. The demand for AI infrastructure is growing rapidly across industries, and solutions like DGX Spark are helping organizations accelerate innovation. We are also seeing strong traction for the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Server Edition, which delivers high-performance enterprise-grade graphics and AI capabilities for data centers and server environments.

How important is India as a market for PNY’s enterprise business?

Mr. Peter Butler: India is a highly strategic market for us. The country is witnessing rapid digital transformation, increasing AI adoption, and significant investments in modern IT infrastructure. There is enormous potential for growth, both for PNY and our partners like Acro. We see strong demand emerging from enterprises, educational institutions, research organizations, and technology-driven businesses looking to leverage AI and advanced computing solutions.

What enterprise opportunities do you see emerging in India?

Mr. Himanshu Jain: We are actively expanding into the server and enterprise infrastructure space. AI, deep learning, and high-performance computing are creating entirely new opportunities for partners and customers alike. The introduction of advanced AI platforms and professional GPU solutions is opening doors across multiple sectors, including education, research, manufacturing, healthcare, and enterprise IT.

How do you see the future of AI and enterprise computing in India?

Mr. Peter Butler: The pace of AI adoption today is unprecedented. Training and inference workloads are driving demand for advanced computing infrastructure globally, and India is no exception. NVIDIA continues to lead this transformation, and we are proud to be part of that ecosystem.

Mr. Himanshu Jain: India is witnessing a technology revolution. More professionals, developers, and organizations are investing in AI skills and infrastructure. With new AI platforms, advanced server solutions, and next-generation NVIDIA technologies entering the market, we expect significant growth in enterprise computing. Together, PNY and Acro are committed to enabling this transformation and helping Indian businesses embrace the future of AI-driven innovation.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / PNY Technologies

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