PNY and Acro Announce the Launch of the NVIDIA RTX 2000E Ada Generation Graphics Cards in India

- Advertisement -

Acro and PNY are excited to announce the launch of the NVIDIA RTX™ 2000E Ada Generation graphics cards in the Indian market. This innovative product is set to revolutionize performance capabilities for professionals across various industries, providing cutting-edge technology tailored to the demands of today’s AI-driven landscape.

The NVIDIA RTX 2000E Ada Generation graphics cards are engineered for exceptional efficiency and versatility, making them perfect for a wide range of applications, from AI and machine learning to content creation and gaming.

Mr. Himanshu Jain, CEO of ACRO

Mr. Himanshu Jain, CEO of Acro, remarked on the significance of the launch, “We are incredibly proud to introduce the NVIDIA RTX 2000E Ada Generation graphics cards to the Indian market. With the rapid advancements in AI technology, this product is perfectly positioned to support professionals who are pushing the boundaries of innovation. We believe this launch will empower users with the tools they need to excel in their fields.”

Mr. Devanshu Bajpai, National Sales Manager of PNY

Mr. Devanshu Bajpai, National Sales Manager of PNY added, “The RTX 2000E Ada Generation plays a crucial role in making the power of NVIDIA RTX accessible to more professionals. This card features a low-profile, single-slot design with a maximum power consumption of just 50W. Its efficient design and robust capabilities will drive productivity and creativity across diverse sectors, ensuring users can harness the full potential of modern computing.”

Acro and PNY India are committed to providing exceptional customer support and expertise as they introduce this groundbreaking technology to the Indian market. The NVIDIA RTX 2000E Ada Generation graphics cards will be available through Acro’s extensive distribution network, ensuring easy access for professionals nationwide.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acro

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 149