PM Shri Narendra Modi to Address the 25th Edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022

The Department of Electronics, IT, Bt, S&T, Government of Karnataka along with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is organising the 25th edition of Asia’s largest Tech Event- Bengaluru Tech Summit. The flagship event will will be held physically from November 16th to 18th 2022 at the iconic Bangalore Palace. The central theme of BTS 2022 is ‘Tech4NexGen’ and will focus on Electronics, IT, Deep Tech, Biotech, and Startups. As part of the landmark 25th year celebrations, BTS 2022 will witness the unveiling of the Silver Jubilee Commemoration Plaque of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022 by Shri Basavaraj S. Bommai, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, along with the felicitation of 35 companies from ITE & Biotech who have completed 25+years of service in Bengaluru. The event will also witness the coming together of global tech leaders, Indian corporates and startups from IT, Deep tech and Biotech, showcasing disruptive technologies, forging partnerships and alliances.

Speaking at thecurtain raiser press meet held in the city today, Dr. C N Ashwath Narayan, Hon’ble Minister for Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, Science and Technology, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka said, “We are honoured tohave Shri Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India to inaugurate the event and address the gathering at the 25th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022 on 16th November 2022. BTS is today a landmark event recognized globally and puts India on the global technology map, making it one of the leading technology summits in the country. Our future will be defined by current innovations and technological advancements, which is at the heart of BTS2022 – ‘Tech4NexGen’. The summit this year will focus on future technologies, along with electronics, IT, deep tech, biotech and startups.”

Dr. Narayan further said that, “The inauguration ceremony of the 25th edition of BTS will also be graced by the presence of global leaders viz. H.E Mr.Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic (virtual), H.E Mr.Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, UAE; H.E Mr. Tim Watts, Hon’ble Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Australia; H.E Mr. Petri Honkonen, Hon’ble Minister of Science and Culture of Finland, Finland and Martin Schroeter, Chairman & CEO, Kyndryl USA. The inaugural function will also be adorned by Shri Naveen Tewari, Founder & CEO, Inmobi, India’s first unicorn.”

The curtain raiser press meet was also graced by the presence of Dr. E. V. Ramana Reddy, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, Bt and S&T, Government of Karnataka, Smt. Meena Nagaraj, IAS, Director, Department of Electronics, IT and Bt & Managing Director, KITS Government of Karnataka and Shri Jagdish Patankar of MM Activ the Event Curators.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. E. V. Ramana Reddy, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, Bt and S&T, Government of Karnataka said, “It is a moment of pride for the State of Karnataka as we achieve the milestone of 25 years of the Bengaluru Tech Summit. The immense response we have received across the years from various stakeholders, is a testimony of the State’s industry friendly policies and nurturing ecosystem that continues to make Karnataka the most preferred destination for technology.”

BTS 2022 this year will consist of multi-track Conference on IT & Electronics, Deep Tech, Start-Ups & Biotech, Global Innovation Alliance and India USA Tech Conclave. Over 350 domain experts from over 20 countries will address 70+ Sessions attracting 5000 business delegates.

The ITE & Deep Tech Track will focus on AI, Hybrid Cloud, 5G, Edge Computing, Fintech, ESG, Spacetech, Electronics & Semiconductor manufacturing, EV & Mobility, and AVGC. The Biotech Track will concentrate on Genomics, BioPharma, Gene Editing and Agriculture, One Health, Genomic Medicine, Bio Industrial, Bio Energy, Cell & Gene Therapy, Big Data in Drug Discovery and Bioinvesting while the Startup Track will focus on Digital Public Goods, Fin Tech, Robotics, Women in Tech, Capital beyond VCs, Social Entrepreneurship and grassroot innovation. BTS 2022 Conference will also see Plenary Sessions from most prolific minds. Some of these includes Prof. Emmanuelle Charpentier, Nobel Laureate for Chemistry in 2020, Prof. Ajay K Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India, Dr. Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Aarin Capital, and Shri S. Somanath, Chairman ISRO.

An annual highlight at the Summit is the Global Innovation Alliance track where partner countries will participate across conferences, exhibition forging partnerships, and collaborations. Some of the participating countries include France, Australia, Canada, Finland, Denmark, South Korea, The United Kingdom, Sweden, The Netherlands, Israel, Germany, NRW, Switzerland, Japan, European Union, Lithuania, Poland and Thailand. Another feature is the India USA Tech Conclave 2.0 curated by US India Business Council to focus on Quad Strategic Tech Update, Reality of the Metaverse, Digital Health, Augmenting and Co-Creating IP, R&D and Women Leaders transforming the techade.

BTS2022 will also witness India’s largest tech exhibition with over 575 organisations participating which will see the confluence of IT & Biotech majors, best of R&D Labs, Tech Nations, States of India, and various pavilions by STPI, STPI, ELCIA, VoICE, ABLE, I-BioM, BBC, BIRAC, KDEM, IKEP, Brigade REAP, Cyber Security. The startup pavilion is an exciting showcase of IT, Electronics, AI &ML, IoT, Digital Learning, Mobility, Blockchain, Robo & Drone, Cyber Security, Gaming, HealthTech, Fintech, & Agri Tech.

The other highlights include International Exhibition, STPI IT Export Awards, Smart Bio Awards, Bengaluru Impact Award to new Unicorns, National Rural IT Quiz, Bio Quiz and Bio Posters. The Summit will also witness the inauguration of the interactive Science Gallery Bengaluru that aims to bring Science back into Culture.

STPI IT Export Awards is one of the star attractions of Tech Summit for over two decades. These are in recognition of excellent export performance and contribution to the sector in 10

different categories.

The National level Rural IT Quiz and National Biotech Quiz held under BTS event have truly become another major platform to nurture and showcase the talent of youth from across India.

IT quiz has received participation from 28 States and 5UTs where as the Bio Quiz which has gone national for the very first time has received participation from 24 States. Bio Posters is one unique display of talent and hard work of over 100 Young Researchers from leading universities of India and B2B meetings with InterlinX partnering tool help delegates to pre-schedule meetings to network and collaborate with other participants. Bengaluru Tech Summit is driven by members of Karnataka’s Vision Groups on IT, Biotechnology and Start-Up. This forum also brings together India’s leading cross-sectoral industry organizations like NASSCOM, TiE, IESA, ABAI, ABLE and International organisation like USIBC on a common platform.

